Six times the brilliant Victoria Derbyshire was our absolute queen

Poke Staff. Updated June 16th, 2023

Victoria Derbyshire has been going wildly viral today with her fabulous interview with Conservative MP and Boris Johnson loyalist, Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Their exchange about the Privileges Committee’s devastating report into the former PM (and MP) is the most riveting and satisfying thing you’ll watch today.

And it got us thinking about all the other times Derbyshire had everyone cheering, and here are six of the very best, beginning with Thursday night’s encounter on Newsnight …

1. When she skewered this Boris Johnson apologist with hard facts

2. When she wasn’t taking any of Dominic Raab’s ‘partisan’ nonsense

3. When she grilled this Tory MP over the government’s Northern HS2 betrayal

4. When she simply couldn’t take any more of Boris Johnson

5. When she took down this Trump supporter over the then president’s drive-past outside of the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19

6. And finally, when she savagely burned anyone going online to watch the sun come up

