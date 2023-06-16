Six times the brilliant Victoria Derbyshire was our absolute queen

Celebrity

Victoria Derbyshire has been going wildly viral today with her fabulous interview with Conservative MP and Boris Johnson loyalist, Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Their exchange about the Privileges Committee’s devastating report into the former PM (and MP) is the most riveting and satisfying thing you’ll watch today.

And it got us thinking about all the other times Derbyshire had everyone cheering, and here are six of the very best, beginning with Thursday night’s encounter on Newsnight …

1. When she skewered this Boris Johnson apologist with hard facts

2. When she wasn’t taking any of Dominic Raab’s ‘partisan’ nonsense

Dominic Raab accuses Victoria Derbyshire of being partisan after she point out that the govt haven’t got all the big calls right. Raab: Your usual partisan self about all of this.. Victoria: Just because I ask you questions that you don’t like, doesn’t mean I’m partisan 👍 pic.twitter.com/KgPLmbsPwV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

3. When she grilled this Tory MP over the government’s Northern HS2 betrayal

An absolutely glorious masterclass in how a journalist should hold a Government accountable for its lies & broken promises by @vicderbyshire Absolutely superb #liarsandcharlatons

pic.twitter.com/O9Ce6eVUH9 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 18, 2021

4. When she simply couldn’t take any more of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is now waffling at the Farnborough Airshow. Victoria Derbyshire – Ok, let’s leave Boris Johnson there in Farnborough. pic.twitter.com/o78hLGy9fY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 18, 2022

5. When she took down this Trump supporter over the then president’s drive-past outside of the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19

Victoria Derbyshire taking no shit, from Greg Swenson(Republicans Overseas) after trump took a ride in a motorcade. “When you’ve got coronavirus you’re just like every other patient… you’re not special… you’re not not infectious because you’re the President.” pic.twitter.com/5wBQlosW3l — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 5, 2020

6. And finally, when she savagely burned anyone going online to watch the sun come up

Victoria Derbyshire is as tired as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/k9Ui3ybCFb — Ryan *Arthur & Teddy Are Coming Out* Love (@RyanJL) May 12, 2020

