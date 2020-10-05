Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of this Trump supporter over the president’s drive-past was just magnificent
Over on BBC News, Greg Swenson of Republicans Overseas has been defending Donald Trump’s decision to get in a car for a drive-past of his supporters outside the hospital where h’s being treated for Covid-19.
Swenson blamed the ‘mainstream media and the left for making a big deal out of it’ despite one doctor describing it as insanity.
And presenter Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t having any of it, she really wasn’t, and it’s a brilliant watch.
Victoria Derbyshire taking no shit, from Greg Swenson(Republicans Overseas) after trump took a ride in a motorcade.
"When you've got coronavirus you're just like every other patient… you're not special… you're not not infectious because you're the President." pic.twitter.com/5wBQlosW3l
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 5, 2020
Absolutely the perfect response.
That was delicious to watch. Derbyshire was of course completely right and he had no idea how to answer that.
— Sparxy (@SparxyUK) October 5, 2020
