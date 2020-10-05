Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of this Trump supporter over the president’s drive-past was just magnificent

Over on BBC News, Greg Swenson of Republicans Overseas has been defending Donald Trump’s decision to get in a car for a drive-past of his supporters outside the hospital where h’s being treated for Covid-19.

Swenson blamed the ‘mainstream media and the left for making a big deal out of it’ despite one doctor describing it as insanity.

And presenter Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t having any of it, she really wasn’t, and it’s a brilliant watch.

Absolutely the perfect response.

