Victoria Derbyshire skewering a Johnson apologist with hard facts is today’s most satisfying watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 16th, 2023

Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire interviewed Tory MP and Johnson loyalist, Brendan Clarke-Smith on the Privileges Committee report. She held him to account on every excuse and denial he made on behalf of the disgraced former PM.

It’s a very satisfying watch.

“Why don’t you want to stand up for honesty and integrity in public life?”

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

People enjoyed the all-too-rare spectacle of a politician’s words being scrutinised in real time.

We’re not convinced Mr Clarke-Smith realised he was eviscerated on national TV, because he retweeted the interview.

You can watch the full interview here.

Source Newsnight Image Screengrab