Victoria Derbyshire skewering a Johnson apologist with hard facts is today’s most satisfying watch
Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire interviewed Tory MP and Johnson loyalist, Brendan Clarke-Smith on the Privileges Committee report. She held him to account on every excuse and denial he made on behalf of the disgraced former PM.
It’s a very satisfying watch.
Victoria Derbyshire destroying @Bren4Bassetlaw on #Newsnight was tremendous 👋#r4today #PoliticsLive #PrivilegesCommittee #bbcqt #BorisTheLiar #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/29KlPNYF5a
— Mike H (@mikoh123) June 15, 2023
“Why don’t you want to stand up for honesty and integrity in public life?”
People enjoyed the all-too-rare spectacle of a politician’s words being scrutinised in real time.
This is an exemplary interview by Victoria Derbyshire. https://t.co/JMTg3c2BeL
— Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) June 15, 2023
Anyone else watching Victoria Derbyshire demolish this MP Brendan Clark-Smith on #newsnight
She is totally on top of the report. Everything this guy tries, she can correct him. pic.twitter.com/iv0yITJX59
— Are We The Baddies? (@arewetehbaddies) June 15, 2023
What a zinger of an interview. Masterclass from Victoria Derbyshire. 'That's not the question I asked you. What was question I asked you?' goes straight into my teaching for next year. https://t.co/hMOS0nC4qi
— Paul Wiltshire (@Paulwiltshire) June 16, 2023
I love Victoria Derbyshire. But also, his face when she has him on the ropes…Wow https://t.co/U83LbzO8yD
— Terri White (@Terri_White) June 15, 2023
Watching this on loop today.
😻 Victoria Derbyshire 😻 https://t.co/NXvKcGctxn
— Mick Lynch's Fan Club (@MoreUtterPiffle) June 16, 2023
Absolute hat tip to Victoria Derbyshire for holding Clarke-Smith to account tonight, pulling him up on his own bluster, denial of the facts, and disingenuous word salad. #Newsnight
— Dr Mand (@mandapen) June 15, 2023
We’re not convinced Mr Clarke-Smith realised he was eviscerated on national TV, because he retweeted the interview.
Man alive, Brendan Clarke-Smith didn't even get a knighthood for this massive act of defending trashing democratic conventions. #Newsnight
— Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) June 15, 2023
You can watch the full interview here.
Source Newsnight Image Screengrab