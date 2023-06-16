Victoria Derbyshire skewering a Johnson apologist with hard facts is today’s most satisfying watch

News

Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire interviewed Tory MP and Johnson loyalist, Brendan Clarke-Smith on the Privileges Committee report. She held him to account on every excuse and denial he made on behalf of the disgraced former PM.

It’s a very satisfying watch.

“Why don’t you want to stand up for honesty and integrity in public life?”

from Mic Drop GIFs via Gfycat

People enjoyed the all-too-rare spectacle of a politician’s words being scrutinised in real time.

This is an exemplary interview by Victoria Derbyshire. https://t.co/JMTg3c2BeL — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) June 15, 2023

Anyone else watching Victoria Derbyshire demolish this MP Brendan Clark-Smith on #newsnight

She is totally on top of the report. Everything this guy tries, she can correct him. pic.twitter.com/iv0yITJX59 — Are We The Baddies? (@arewetehbaddies) June 15, 2023

What a zinger of an interview. Masterclass from Victoria Derbyshire. 'That's not the question I asked you. What was question I asked you?' goes straight into my teaching for next year. https://t.co/hMOS0nC4qi — Paul Wiltshire (@Paulwiltshire) June 16, 2023

I love Victoria Derbyshire. But also, his face when she has him on the ropes…Wow https://t.co/U83LbzO8yD — Terri White (@Terri_White) June 15, 2023

Watching this on loop today. 😻 Victoria Derbyshire 😻 https://t.co/NXvKcGctxn — Mick Lynch's Fan Club (@MoreUtterPiffle) June 16, 2023

Absolute hat tip to Victoria Derbyshire for holding Clarke-Smith to account tonight, pulling him up on his own bluster, denial of the facts, and disingenuous word salad. #Newsnight — Dr Mand (@mandapen) June 15, 2023

We’re not convinced Mr Clarke-Smith realised he was eviscerated on national TV, because he retweeted the interview.

Man alive, Brendan Clarke-Smith didn't even get a knighthood for this massive act of defending trashing democratic conventions. #Newsnight — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) June 15, 2023

You can watch the full interview here.

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire couldn’t take any more of Boris Johnson and it was subtly devastating

Source Newsnight Image Screengrab