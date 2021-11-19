Victoria Derbyshire gloriously grilled a Tory MP over the government’s Northern HS2 betrayal
Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, more than met her match when she allowed Victoria Derbyshire to interview her about the government’s Northern and Midlands rail rethink.
🎙 Why are you betraying the North?
🗣We’re not… people are being fed a narrative
Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge (between Leeds & Sheffield) denies the Prime minister has broken his promises on rail@BBCNews pic.twitter.com/lWsWT2y2ry
— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) November 18, 2021
Excellent use of the mute button. Refusing to accept the MP’s attempts to spin the rowback, Victoria said –
“I’m going to pause you there, because it’s not a narrative. It’s not a narrative …sorry …it is a fact that the Prime Minister has promised certain things in terms of the rail infrastructure to the North of England, and it is a fact that he’s now scrapping them.”
People relished seeing a politician held to account.
An absolutely glorious masterclass in how a journalist should hold a Government accountable for its lies & broken promises by @vicderbyshire
Absolutely superb #liarsandcharlatons
pic.twitter.com/O9Ce6eVUH9
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 18, 2021
This really is excellent from @vicderbyshire who like most northerners will simply not take this government’s gaslighting nonsense over its broken promises
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 19, 2021
Victoria Derbyshire does not let Tory MP Miriam Cates lie#LevellingUp #NorthernPowerhouseRail pic.twitter.com/TPQMyfriiL
— UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 18, 2021
Miriam Cates MP got absolutely roasted here about Boris Johnson going back on his HS2 promises. Superb interviewing. 👌
I also find it depressing that new MPs are being sucked into embarrassing themselves by dint of need to back a dishonest PM. pic.twitter.com/kjBPbZIwly
— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 18, 2021
Victoria Derbyshire you are my HERO!!!! 🙅🏼♀️🔥🔥We need more journalists like you 👏👏🙌#Victoriaderbyshire #ToryLies #NorthernPowerhouseRail https://t.co/dtF1TlP29X
— JeanGee🌈💕HATE TORIES #Socialist #Corbyn 🇵🇸🇦🇫 (@jeanius81) November 18, 2021
I was a tea boy trainee on @vicderbyshire’s local radio show in the early 1990s, and 30 years on here I am watching her forensically unravel the tapestry of broken Tory promises. Marvellous viewing. #toryshambles #RailBetrayal #ToryBritain #LevellingDownpic.twitter.com/AXEhW8vva6
— Brendan May (@bmay) November 18, 2021
This can’t be retweeted enough! https://t.co/I29gtSgAjX
— Kathryn Walker 💙 (@KathrynDW59) November 18, 2021
Ms @VicDerbyshire here. She’s good. By ‘eck, she’s bloody good. https://t.co/rJy3q9Dypv
— Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) November 18, 2021
To conclude –
Now if the ministers can be given the same treatment please https://t.co/9jXVNYeu7v
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 18, 2021
