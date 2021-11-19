Pics

Victoria Derbyshire gloriously grilled a Tory MP over the government’s Northern HS2 betrayal

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2021

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, more than met her match when she allowed Victoria Derbyshire to interview her about the government’s Northern and Midlands rail rethink.

Excellent use of the mute button. Refusing to accept the MP’s attempts to spin the rowback, Victoria said –

“I’m going to pause you there, because it’s not a narrative. It’s not a narrative …sorry …it is a fact that the Prime Minister has promised certain things in terms of the rail infrastructure to the North of England, and it is a fact that he’s now scrapping them.”

People relished seeing a politician held to account.

To conclude –

Source Victoria Derbyshire Image Screengrab