People enjoyed Victoria Derbyshire’s savage burn of anyone watching the sun rise online
There’ll be no summer solstice event at Stonehenge this year, the 21 June gathering cancelled because of Covid-19, obviously.
But the good news, said Victoria Derbyshire on BBC News, was that the sunrise will be streamed online. And she had this blunt message for anyone thinking of doing that.
Boom.
She has a point.
Haha! Current hero. Last second. https://t.co/fo4gXtU31k
I’m increasingly obsessed with how fantastic she is. She should be doing News at Ten, the 6 etc. And hosting Question Time!
Love this report by @vicderbyshire on the cancellation of the summer solstice at Stonehenge.
“The event will be streamed online…
“Or you could … just get up and look at the sky yourself.”
