Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of Dominic Raab’s nonsense and people loved it

Politics

Boris Johnson hasn’t been doing any media interviews in the wake of his vote of (no) confidence last night, with deputy PM – ha! – Dominic Raab rolled out to do his boss’s bidding.

Here he was this morning, as Sky News presenter Kay Burley Kindly reminded him of all the big calls he didn’t get right.

Kay: The government hasn’t always got it right “Let me retort!”, says the Deputy PM @DominicRaab#KayBurley SR pic.twitter.com/3phfPU5zL9 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 7, 2022

And we mention this because there was a moment when Victoria Derbyshire did something similar on BBC News and Raab didn’t like it, he really didn’t like it at all.

And it’s fair to say Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of his nonsense and her riposte was 10/10.

Dominic Raab accuses Victoria Derbyshire of being partisan after she point out that the govt haven’t got all the big calls right. Raab: Your usual partisan self about all of this.. Victoria: Just because I ask you questions that you don’t like, doesn’t mean I’m partisan 👍 pic.twitter.com/KgPLmbsPwV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

Boom.

Raab in his signature dead-eyed, wet-mouthed idiot mode here. https://t.co/kQYKB8wpoh — 💣 ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 💣 (@larryandpaul) June 6, 2022

So the line is that the PM got all the big calls right and anyone who questions that with a list of things he did not get right is partisan? https://t.co/LWphjtCkzA — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) June 6, 2022

People – including me, sometimes – criticise the BBC, but this interview from @vicderbyshire was exemplary in itself, and in pushing back against Raab's snide attempt to undermine her very reasonable questioning of the robotic 'big calls right' cliche we've been bombarded with. https://t.co/668pMmuGw0 — Chris Grey 🇺🇦 (@chrisgreybrexit) June 6, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK