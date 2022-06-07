Politics

Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of Dominic Raab’s nonsense and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2022

Boris Johnson hasn’t been doing any media interviews in the wake of his vote of (no) confidence last night, with deputy PM – ha! – Dominic Raab rolled out to do his boss’s bidding.

Here he was this morning, as Sky News presenter Kay Burley Kindly reminded him of all the big calls he didn’t get right.

And we mention this because there was a moment when Victoria Derbyshire did something similar on BBC News and Raab didn’t like it, he really didn’t like it at all.

And it’s fair to say Derbyshire wasn’t taking any of his nonsense and her riposte was 10/10.

Boom.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK