Entertainment

Want to know ‘The Problem With Every Time Travel Movie’? Alasdair Beckett-King has it covered

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 21st, 2023

Comedian, actor, writer and animator Alasdair Beckett-King really knows what he’s talking about when it comes to pop culture, and his sketches describing genres are both very funny and relatable.

Previously, we’ve laughed and nodded along to ‘Every Haunted House Movie’, ‘Guy Who is About to Die in a Movie’ and ‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’, amongst many others.

Alasdair has now tackled ‘The Problem With Every Time Travel Movie’ – and, as usual, he’s hit the bullseye.

See for yourself.

from Back To The Future GIFs via Gfycat

He added –

“Finally, someone on YouTube being pedantic about sci-fi!
(I’m not sure I’m right about the physics of this. Just… try not to think about it too much.)”

We don’t need Professor Brian Cox to give this his seal of approval to appreciate it, and neither did these YouTube users.

I like that the enterprising tombstone manufacturer doesn’t let nobody dying stand in the way of his craft. Absolute champ.
@MrHendrix17

I unironically like the way all these ‘every movie’ and ‘every TV series’ videos is actually parodying a clear and specific example.
@JPH1138

I would despise Back to the Future remakes as would everyone with a braincell, but one with only ABK as every character is something I wouldn’t mind.
HQ__

When he shared the video on Twitter, it got a lot of love – and agreement.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

We’ve often wondered this.

Fellow comedian Matt Highton had a request.

Hundred per cent would watch that.

As well as following Alasdair on social media, you can keep track of his projects and appearances on his website.

READ MORE

‘Every old school computer game’ does what it says on the tin

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Screengrab