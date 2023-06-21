Want to know ‘The Problem With Every Time Travel Movie’? Alasdair Beckett-King has it covered

Entertainment

Comedian, actor, writer and animator Alasdair Beckett-King really knows what he’s talking about when it comes to pop culture, and his sketches describing genres are both very funny and relatable.

Previously, we’ve laughed and nodded along to ‘Every Haunted House Movie’, ‘Guy Who is About to Die in a Movie’ and ‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’, amongst many others.

Alasdair has now tackled ‘The Problem With Every Time Travel Movie’ – and, as usual, he’s hit the bullseye.

See for yourself.

He added –

“Finally, someone on YouTube being pedantic about sci-fi!

(I’m not sure I’m right about the physics of this. Just… try not to think about it too much.)”

We don’t need Professor Brian Cox to give this his seal of approval to appreciate it, and neither did these YouTube users.

I like that the enterprising tombstone manufacturer doesn’t let nobody dying stand in the way of his craft. Absolute champ.

@MrHendrix17

I unironically like the way all these ‘every movie’ and ‘every TV series’ videos is actually parodying a clear and specific example.

@JPH1138

I would despise Back to the Future remakes as would everyone with a braincell, but one with only ABK as every character is something I wouldn’t mind.

HQ__

When he shared the video on Twitter, it got a lot of love – and agreement.

1.

Pure gold

No notes https://t.co/j5LYfG5RJe — Malfunctioning just fine (@Imperial_Squid) June 15, 2023

2.

One of my pet peeves about time travel, too. This is why Scifer's employers outfit an airtight spaceship with a time engine, and give the pilot a pressure suit in case he jumps to a universe where he'll be thousands of miles underground 😀 https://t.co/MnizWfkxUc — Scifer (@Sciferthebox) June 15, 2023

3.

How @MisterABK worked out the script for this without getting massive paradox-related nosebleeds is beyond me https://t.co/RsBSNBmCo3 — Justin Sheppherd (@AHappyHiveling) June 15, 2023

4.

I just want to give props to … your props. The newspaper is wonderful. — Bob ❝ ℍ❞ Mahar (@BobMahar) June 15, 2023

5.

So funny I'm not going to launch into any of my counter arguments 🙂 https://t.co/bxfjytHiu4 — LukeZero (@lukemckinney) June 15, 2023

6.

The final gag is my number one bugaboo about time travel stories. https://t.co/zWoAAa8tVn — Moose Jolly Holcomb (@ReverendMoose) June 16, 2023

7.

Shots fired at Tenet.

…

Better shoot it a few more times, just to be sure. — Andrew (@AndrewD8Red) June 15, 2023

We’ve often wondered this.

Genuinely: Why doesn't Alasdair have his own TV show? https://t.co/GqaPB9rJNS — James Harris (@JamesHarrisNow) June 16, 2023

Fellow comedian Matt Highton had a request.

I know the chronology is wrong but can we get a sequel where you do another video working your way around this video without upsetting the events of the timeline. Thanks in advance. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 16, 2023

Hundred per cent would watch that.

As well as following Alasdair on social media, you can keep track of his projects and appearances on his website.

