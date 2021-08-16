Alasdair Beckett-King’s ‘Guy Who Is About To Die In A Movie’ absolutely nails some common film tropes

Pics

Alasdair Beckett-King has a real knack for boiling things down to their fundamental elements, and it makes for some very funny sketches.

This is the perfect potted guide to silent films.

My housemates live in a silent movie, and this keeps happening. pic.twitter.com/l6eYshfHeX — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) July 30, 2021

And this is so accurate, it could practically slot right in with real episodes of ‘Popular Space Show™’.

Every episode of Popular Space Show™ pic.twitter.com/KlwA6vGwSV — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 19, 2021

He has now turned his comedic spotlight on that omnipresent character ‘Guy Who Is About To Die In A Movie’.

“I can’t stress this enough – do not look up.”

Alasdair shared the sketch on Twitter, attracting reactions like these.

It's more brilliant than you might imagine. https://t.co/r5U4jU013u — 💀 Apocalypse in the Sheets, Christopher Means 💀 (@Christoph_Means) August 15, 2021

He's *so* good he actually really annoys me. We must take him down, as he's making us all look terrible. He's there with his fully animated broadcast-standard virtual sets and there's me with a beige wall and a keyboard stand I can't stop from wobbling. https://t.co/nAxkGXy87r — Darrell Maclaine (@darrellmaclaine) August 13, 2021

Just want to say congratulations to the goop department on their excellent goop work. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 14, 2021

alasdair has broken a foundational comedy rule that sketches are supposed to be hit and miss. for his unbroken record of hits, im afraid he must be destroyed. https://t.co/9ATRSZckME — sean morley (@seanmorl) August 14, 2021

When is someone going to give this guy a sketch show https://t.co/jjAX1Kbc4C — Kathleen Hughes (@kathleenwho_) August 13, 2021

If you feel like buying him a coffee – a virtual one – good news.

Come on, I did a fake tracking shot, so if that isn't worth a few beans I don't know what is. Oh, you prefer hilarious jokes? Well this one has a tracking shot, so there wasn't time. https://t.co/MwQMKqZmEe — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) August 13, 2021

