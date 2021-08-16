Pics

Alasdair Beckett-King’s ‘Guy Who Is About To Die In A Movie’ absolutely nails some common film tropes

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2021

Alasdair Beckett-King has a real knack for boiling things down to their fundamental elements, and it makes for some very funny sketches.

This is the perfect potted guide to silent films.

And this is so accurate, it could practically slot right in with real episodes of ‘Popular Space Show™’.

He has now turned his comedic spotlight on that omnipresent character ‘Guy Who Is About To Die In A Movie’.

“I can’t stress this enough – do not look up.”

Alasdair shared the sketch on Twitter, attracting reactions like these.

