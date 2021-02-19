Entertainment

‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’ went viral because it’s just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2021

You may already know comedian Alasdair Beckett-King – @MisterABK on Twitter – and his fabulous TV genre spoofs (and much else besides).

Now he’s done ‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’ and it went viral because it’s just so well done.

Fabulous. And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

And just in case you missed this from last month, here’s @MisterABK and his take on every Scandi crime drama.

Follow @MisterABK on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @MisterABK

More from the Poke