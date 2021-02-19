‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’ went viral because it’s just gets better and better

Entertainment

You may already know comedian Alasdair Beckett-King – @MisterABK on Twitter – and his fabulous TV genre spoofs (and much else besides).

Now he’s done ‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’ and it went viral because it’s just so well done.

Every episode of Popular Space Show™ pic.twitter.com/KlwA6vGwSV — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 19, 2021

Fabulous. And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Holy shit, this is genius https://t.co/PUfhk61Yaz — Sloth Mom on Hiatus (@CaseyExplosion) February 19, 2021

This is damn good — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 19, 2021

. @MisterABK is just so good I can’t bear it actually https://t.co/2HwNhe9mjZ — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 19, 2021

I think this might be the video that unlocks the Twitter executive bathroom for you. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 19, 2021

"Amabassador, your vessel appears to be travelling at an unusual angle" 😀 https://t.co/rTYXnNguRs — The Spaceshipper 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) February 19, 2021

And just in case you missed this from last month, here’s @MisterABK and his take on every Scandi crime drama.

Every single Scandinavian crime drama: pic.twitter.com/tLXNv45sbU — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 6, 2021

Follow @MisterABK on Twitter here!

Follow me for more hot takes on shows that went off the air 27 years ago. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 19, 2021

Can’t believe I shaved my head for this video. Help me buy scalp moisturiser if you want: https://t.co/MwQMKqZmEe — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 19, 2021

Source Twitter @MisterABK