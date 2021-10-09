Alasdair Beckett-King sums up Every Haunted House Movie in 73 seconds

Pics

It’s October, and people’s thoughts have turned to ghosts and ghouls and things that go bump in the night, and I don’t mean that airlock you’ve been meaning to sort in the bedroom radiator.

The very talented Alasdair Beckett-King has turned his thoughts to that cinema staple, the haunted house movie.

This sketch shines a comedic light on the tropes of the genre – and a little more.

Based on true events and actual people that you shouldn’t google.

Alasdair shared the sketch with Twitter, where it got reactions like these.

Spot on. Alasdair's a delight, and has obviously watched too many haunted house movies, especially modern ones. https://t.co/ZBq5p2mXT4 — The Facts In The Case of M. Sheppherd (@AHappyHiveling) October 8, 2021

Impressive how many films this could be in reference to. https://t.co/ki87JWJVqG — 🎃 Liam Bones 🎃 (@Bonesdrawstuff) October 8, 2021

Not gonna to lie, bloody love horror, Halloween and spooky season and 10/10 would watch this feature length 🎃 https://t.co/YiSJLSQb6G — Joshua King ✏ (@JoshKingWrites) October 9, 2021

Stop being so fucking good at this — Iain Garner (@NeonIain) October 8, 2021

Michael “oplopanax” Coyle came to a conclusion.

A good social safety net prevents haunted house movies. https://t.co/xvBk0J80YM — Michael “oplopanax” Coyle (@lithohedron) October 8, 2021

It’s not the first time Mr Beckett-King has captured the essence of a genre in mere seconds. For instance, in this sketch, he nails those Scandinavian crime dramas we can’t get enough of.

Every single Scandinavian crime drama: pic.twitter.com/tLXNv45sbU — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) January 6, 2021

We very much hope it won’t be the last.

READ MORE

‘Every episode of Popular Space Show™’ went viral because it just gets better and better

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Screengrab