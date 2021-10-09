Pics

Alasdair Beckett-King sums up Every Haunted House Movie in 73 seconds

Poke Staff. Updated October 9th, 2021

It’s October, and people’s thoughts have turned to ghosts and ghouls and things that go bump in the night, and I don’t mean that airlock you’ve been meaning to sort in the bedroom radiator.

The very talented Alasdair Beckett-King has turned his thoughts to that cinema staple, the haunted house movie.

This sketch shines a comedic light on the tropes of the genre – and a little more.

Based on true events and actual people that you shouldn’t google.

Alasdair shared the sketch with Twitter, where it got reactions like these.

Michael “oplopanax” Coyle came to a conclusion.

It’s not the first time Mr Beckett-King has captured the essence of a genre in mere seconds. For instance, in this sketch, he nails those Scandinavian crime dramas we can’t get enough of.

We very much hope it won’t be the last.

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Screengrab