‘Every old school computer game’ does what it says on the tin

Poke Staff. Updated March 26th, 2021

The very funny Alasdair Beckett-King – @MisterABK, on Twitter – has come up with yet more comedy gold, in a sketch that will have you nodding along if you’re above a certain age.

The pixels! The timer icon. The font! The accuracy!

These tweeters were feeling it too.

Shane McGeary had a request.

via Gfycat

You can keep up with Alasdair’s news via his website, abeckettking.com or subscribe to his YouTube channel.

‘Every single Scandinavian crime drama’ is very funny and so true

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Screengrab

