‘Every old school computer game’ does what it says on the tin

The very funny Alasdair Beckett-King – @MisterABK, on Twitter – has come up with yet more comedy gold, in a sketch that will have you nodding along if you’re above a certain age.

Every old school computer game: pic.twitter.com/mI8WI86QG8 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 26, 2021

The pixels! The timer icon. The font! The accuracy!

These tweeters were feeling it too.

I feel seen https://t.co/EerliZzZb5 — Escape The North (@EscTheNorth) March 26, 2021

God I feel so nostalgic https://t.co/DF6LD5tHA8 — Dan (@buzzingbugs) March 26, 2021

"ABK, did you take my string?" pic.twitter.com/kTQgupdF8p — Super dark (@Suprdark33) March 26, 2021

god i love how the camera jitters like it would on old 3d games — Luna, The Heinous Witch (Jebać PiS) (@LunaRyuko) March 26, 2021

Shane McGeary had a request.

If we can raise enough money will you create this game? — Shane McGeary (@humanmale1984) March 26, 2021

via Gfycat

You can keep up with Alasdair’s news via his website, abeckettking.com or subscribe to his YouTube channel.

