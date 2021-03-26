‘Every old school computer game’ does what it says on the tin
The very funny Alasdair Beckett-King – @MisterABK, on Twitter – has come up with yet more comedy gold, in a sketch that will have you nodding along if you’re above a certain age.
Every old school computer game: pic.twitter.com/mI8WI86QG8
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 26, 2021
The pixels! The timer icon. The font! The accuracy!
These tweeters were feeling it too.
I feel seen https://t.co/EerliZzZb5
— Escape The North (@EscTheNorth) March 26, 2021
God I feel so nostalgic https://t.co/DF6LD5tHA8
— Dan (@buzzingbugs) March 26, 2021
"ABK, did you take my string?" pic.twitter.com/kTQgupdF8p
— Super dark (@Suprdark33) March 26, 2021
god i love how the camera jitters like it would on old 3d games
— Luna, The Heinous Witch (Jebać PiS) (@LunaRyuko) March 26, 2021
10/10 would play. https://t.co/m7DX89bZ7w
— Lorna Campbell (@Campbell_Wigs) March 26, 2021
Shane McGeary had a request.
If we can raise enough money will you create this game?
— Shane McGeary (@humanmale1984) March 26, 2021
You can keep up with Alasdair’s news via his website, abeckettking.com or subscribe to his YouTube channel.
Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Screengrab
