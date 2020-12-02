The Telegraph front page demolished its own Allison Pearson column and it’s simply perfect

Allison Pearson is no stranger to controversy, with recent highlights including suggesting Priti Patel was too short to be a bully, claiming that it’s a good thing her son caught Covid, and claiming that lockdown doesn’t save lives.

All of those above examples having occurred within the last *checks notes* three months. The columnist’s latest piece to be published in The Telegraph, provocatively titled “When does the NHS start protecting us?”, unsurprisingly, also errs on the side of outrage.

Although in an unusual occurrence for a Pearson column, the headline in question is answered almost immediately.

I mean this is certainly an editorial decision that someone made pic.twitter.com/78Pnj1swMQ — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 1, 2020

Whether it was a conscious editorial decision or a comedic error, people have some thoughts on the layout:

In conclusion:

Whoever commissioned it: a clown. Whoever did the front page: a scholar. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 1, 2020

Source: @hansmollman / The Telegraph