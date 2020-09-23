Allison Pearson said it’s ‘good’ her son got Covid – only 7 responses you need

Over at the Daily Telegraph, columnnist Allison Pearson revealed that her son has caught Covid-19.

Fear not, because Pearson says this is not a bad thing. It’s actually a good thing. Of course it is!

We read it so you don’t have to (you can find it here but you’ll probably have to pay for it) and here’s just a little bit.

‘My son has Covid-19. Good. Everyone in his student house has it as well. Even better … There is no cause for alarm. On the contrary, I am glad that my boy will now form a tiny tile on the vast human shield which will protect his grandparents and other endangered citizens as our country acquires community immunity.

‘Apart from a vaccine (unlikely to show up any time soon), allowing Covid to run through the healthy population is the only way out of this loathsome epidemic which kills our old and murders the futures of our youth.’

And here are our favourite responses to whatever the hell that is.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

And.

In four words.

READ MORE

Allison Pearson’s column about her son’s A-Level results might be her most on-brand column yet

Source @Telegraph Image screengrab