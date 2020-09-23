Allison Pearson said it’s ‘good’ her son got Covid – only 7 responses you need

Over at the Daily Telegraph, columnnist Allison Pearson revealed that her son has caught Covid-19.

Fear not, because Pearson says this is not a bad thing. It’s actually a good thing. Of course it is!

“My son has Covid-19. Good. Everyone in his student house has it as well. Even better,” writes @allisonpearson https://t.co/YNr73GFp67 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 22, 2020

We read it so you don’t have to (you can find it here but you’ll probably have to pay for it) and here’s just a little bit.

‘My son has Covid-19. Good. Everyone in his student house has it as well. Even better … There is no cause for alarm. On the contrary, I am glad that my boy will now form a tiny tile on the vast human shield which will protect his grandparents and other endangered citizens as our country acquires community immunity. ‘Apart from a vaccine (unlikely to show up any time soon), allowing Covid to run through the healthy population is the only way out of this loathsome epidemic which kills our old and murders the futures of our youth.’

And here are our favourite responses to whatever the hell that is.

1.

how is Britain doing, you ask https://t.co/ozLHm5scIV — Dr. Strategy (tenured, unremovable) (@inthesedeserts) September 22, 2020

2.

There’s a good chance your son or one of his friends will end up with post-Covid autonomic dysfunction. They won’t be able to get up without blacking out. Their life will be forever changed. It happened to me from a different virus, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Still “good”? https://t.co/ve755ntQWG — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 22, 2020

3.

This is what happens when your takes are, over a protracted period, so egregiously shitty, so fundamentally devoid of decency or reason, that you have to adopt ever more repugnant positions to cling on to the final vestiges of your rapidly waning relevance. This, right here. https://t.co/atAU9MJYyA — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 23, 2020

4.

I’d want to know a little more about the long term effects of a disease before I decided whether I was glad my son got it to be honest. Even then I think I’d come down on the side of “I’d rather my son didn’t have a disease”. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 23, 2020

5.

what’s the Ancient Greek complex for rooting for a deadly pathogen over your own child https://t.co/1qZjT1FBor — 𝚊 𝚐𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚘𝚠 𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚔𝚒𝚎 (@JennyLConstable) September 22, 2020

6.

‘I’m delighted my son have a virus that is increasingly being shown to cause long term heart damage’ is a hell of a fucking article to feel is a good idea to write. — Neville (@1FightingIrish) September 22, 2020

7.

Can see why he’s taking his chances with covid rather than staying at home with mum https://t.co/C5hqETwksh — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 22, 2020

To conclude …

It’s fair to say some people are holding it together better than others. https://t.co/RqYGhvXRK6 — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) September 22, 2020

And.

the rumours are true, allison pearson has surpassed herself https://t.co/o9dPI3ZSMz pic.twitter.com/hwfaQV9fjH — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 23, 2020

In four words.

