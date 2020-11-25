Allison Pearson suggested Priti Patel was too short to be a bully – 5 favourite responses

To the Daily Telegraph, where columnist Allison Pearson says it ‘beggars belief’ that Priti Patel could have bullied anyone, despite a damning investigation into the home secretary’s conduct.

Pearson says she hasn’t spoken to a single person who believes Patel has done anything wrong. And the reason why she thinks Patel can’t have bullied anyone? Because she’s not very tall (thought to be 5ft 3in) and most of the people who work for her are, you know, taller.

“It does beggar belief that a woman who is barely more than 5ft tall managed to terrorise all those 6ft 3in public school mandarins,” writes @allisonpearson https://t.co/2CSVZLj3lj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 25, 2020

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

‘I haven’t spoken to a single person who believes the Home Secretary’s conduct was ‘bullying’ … people seem to think it’s far more likely she came up against a bunch of white male snobs who seemed averse to actual work and accountability. ‘It does beggar belief that a woman who is barely more than 5ft tall managed to terrorise all those 6ft 3in public school mandarins.’

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

1.

2.

Yes, it’s almost like she had some secret power over them, like being their boss or something … https://t.co/Io7qpAyHYX — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) November 25, 2020

3.

6” 7’ here. Can’t wait to be the work bully today, now I know how it works. — McGee (@chrismarkmcgee) November 25, 2020

4.

New heights of stupidity here Allison. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 25, 2020

5.

Yeah, if anyone that tall tried to bully me I’d just kick the shit out of them. Properly go to town. They’d need dental records to identify them. And that’s just how workplaces work!! https://t.co/XrA3o139dd — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) November 25, 2020

To conclude, this.

It beggars belief that people still imagine that bullying is about size. Stalin was 5 foot six. Napoleon notoriously short. https://t.co/WkaCbdiccj — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 25, 2020

And also this.

Allison Pearson's knocked it out of the park again pic.twitter.com/4YkQAlVW1n — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 25, 2020

