Allison Pearson suggested Priti Patel was too short to be a bully – 5 favourite responses

To the Daily Telegraph, where columnist Allison Pearson says it ‘beggars belief’ that Priti Patel could have bullied anyone, despite a damning investigation into the home secretary’s conduct.

Pearson says she hasn’t spoken to a single person who believes Patel has done anything wrong. And the reason why she thinks Patel can’t have bullied anyone? Because she’s not very tall (thought to be 5ft 3in) and most of the people who work for her are, you know, taller.

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

‘I haven’t spoken to a single person who believes the Home Secretary’s conduct was ‘bullying’ … people seem to think it’s far more likely she came up against a bunch of white male snobs who seemed averse to actual work and accountability.

‘It does beggar belief that a woman who is barely more than 5ft tall managed to terrorise all those 6ft 3in public school mandarins.’

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To conclude, this.

And also this.

