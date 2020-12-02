Pfizer’s Covid vaccine has been approved by UK regulators – only 9 responses you need

Good news today that the UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

The British regulator said the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19, can be rolled out as early as next week. The UK already has 40m doses, enough to vaccinate 20m people.

BREAKING: The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has been approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. More details on #BBCBreakfast. ⁰https://t.co/KnCfNuSBth pic.twitter.com/zvrVrdgHnm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 2, 2020

And surely we can all agree with the sentiments of the great Professor Brian Cox.

Absolutely superb news. Wonderful. Thanks to all the researchers and indeed everyone involved in the testing and approval process who’ve moved so quickly and efficiently to get this first vaccine ready for use. Finally, light at the end of the tunnel. https://t.co/JZUg091HkJ — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) December 2, 2020

Except not everyone was celebrating, with a significant minority of people not appearing not to trust a vaccine to protect them against the deadly disease.

And these are the only 9 responses you need.

1.

Medical tip. If someone tells you they're not going to have the vaccine, take a scroll through the rest of their timeline, just to make sure they're usually right about things. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 2, 2020

2.

THE VACCINE HAS NOT BEEN PUT THROUGH ‘TOO QUICKLY’. TONS OF MONEY WAS MADE AVAILABLE AND THE SAME NUMBERS OF PEOPLE WERE TESTED AS WOULD NORMALLY BE IN ANY TRIAL STAGES. STOP LISTENING TO WEIRDOS. — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) December 2, 2020

3.

When the Covid vaccine becomes available, will you take it? RT for ‘yes’. Like for ‘no, I’m an idiot’. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 2, 2020

4.

Not sure about this vaccine.

On one side there's world renowned virologists, medical experts & Noble prize winning scientists saying it's an amazing breakthrough but on the other side Steve from Milton Keynes says he's seen I Am Legend & this is how a zombie apocalypse starts. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) December 2, 2020

5.

Vaccines protect us against cholera, diphtheria, hepatitis, Japanese encephalitis, measles, meningitis, mumps, pertussis, pneumonia, polio, rabies, rotavirus, rubella, tetanus, tuberculosis, typhoid, varicella, yellow fever, ano-genital cancer, warts AND COVID 19! I'm having it. — Dr Phil Hammond (@drphilhammond) December 2, 2020

6.

I’d happily let Bill Gates personally stick his fist up my arse and squirt in the vaccine if it means we can get to normal. — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) December 2, 2020

7.

I for one have had enough with these scientists and experts being 'right all the time' and 'coming up with life saving vaccines' and 'helping everyone' I prefer to get all my information from facebook pages where everyone has sunsets as profile pictures like a true patriot — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 2, 2020

8.

"Well *I'm* not having the vaccine because the government might know your whereabouts" you type furiously and unironically into your PHONE. — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) December 2, 2020

9.

Pfizer is advising anyone unsure about the vaccine to take a half and see how you get on. — Branded Hellscape Ireland (@BrandedIreland) December 1, 2020

To conclude …

Who to trust, the scientists who have rigorously tested the vaccine using tests put to every vaccine since the one that eradicated polio and the board that approved it for use or the people who've spent two minutes on YouTube and think thalidomide was a vaccine — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 2, 2020

And also this.

Not wanting to rain on anyone's parade but responsibility for nationwide vaccination now moves from scientists, who have clearly played a blinder, to Boris Johnson's Cabinet… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 2, 2020

