Allison Pearson said lockdown doesn’t save lives, it just postpones deaths – 7 deadly takedowns

To the Daily Telegraph, where columnist Allison Pearson has been having a think about Covid-19 and has come to a conclusion that she wanted to share with the world.

Lockdown does NOT save lives.

It postpones deaths.

You end up with the same number of deaths. You just prolong the crisis.

Can this country stop being anti-science? We may as well be examining animal entrails. — Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) October 14, 2020

Yes, UK! Stop being anti-science! These are the only 5 takedowns you need. Actually, there were a whole lot more, but we’ve narrowed it down so you don’t have to …

Hands up everyone who doesn't want their death postponed. …. Thought not https://t.co/Se1vItzDXE — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) October 14, 2020

Every medical treatment just “postpones death” Allison https://t.co/j2tcj8zDIo — . (@twlldun) October 14, 2020

Arresting Harold Shipman does not save lives, you just prolong the lives of his upcoming victims but they'll definitely die eventually. https://t.co/IekzELByvb — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) October 14, 2020

“hurry up and die so we can get this crisis over and done with!” https://t.co/ikaBEeBm7w — 💧simon holmes à court 🦠 (@simonahac) October 14, 2020

In a related story, everyone dies eventually. Raise your hand if you care when! 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/taxyLXqZkg — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) October 14, 2020

Medicine does NOT save lives. It postpones deaths. You end up with the same number of deaths. We should shut down medicine and the National Health Service when you think about it. pic.twitter.com/5MFQd5WiD8 — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 14, 2020

She went from “the young need to stop being so selfish or we’re all going to die” to “on a long enough timeline the survival rate of everyone drops to zero” in 9 months flat pic.twitter.com/6ahBUvzJ7q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 14, 2020

A doctor writes …

Allison, ICU bed occupancy is already at 90% in Liverpool. Lockdown saves lives by preventing wholly avoidable rationing of care. https://t.co/gGAnVS0YiE — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) October 14, 2020

Of if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

How is she this fucking stupid? pic.twitter.com/NaCTJ8z0Tu — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 14, 2020

