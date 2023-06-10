Kathy Burke had the best (NSFW) response to Boris Johnson quitting as an MP

Celebrity

That mystery noise many people heard on Friday night was the sound of Boris Johnson throwing his toys out of his pram after the former PM quit as an MP with immediate effect.

Johnson stormed off in a huff after an investigation into the Partygate scandal found he misled parliament and recommended a lengthy suspension from the House of Commons.

And he left with all the dignity and self-awareness that you would expect of the man, claiming there was a ‘witch-hunt under way, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result’.

BORIS JOHNSON HAS RESIGNED – IT’S A CRISIS pic.twitter.com/lNN4h3p16r — spankybackpack (@spankybackpack) June 9, 2023

We’ve rounded up a whole load of fabulous reactions over here and – as you’d expect – the responses kept coming in.

“I’m pleased that Boris Johnson’s resignation will give him time to see more of his children; possibly even all of them” pic.twitter.com/XNqTsUvBbK — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2023

As reporters prepare to descend on Uxbridge & South Ruislip – spare a thought for the lady in what I think is the most viral video I’ve ever made pic.twitter.com/3XG4hBl3M8 — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) June 9, 2023

It’s always been clear how petty & pathetic he is beneath the confected buffoonish exterior. He goes full Trump here: denial of reality, overweening self-pity, vindictiveness, selfishness & lies. The stains he leaves on our politics & country are permanent https://t.co/5FwbCX9iWI — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) June 10, 2023

But the best, and possibly the most NSFW response, came from the great Kathy Burke, on the same day that Nadine Dorries also quit Parliament and Donald Trump was indicted (again).

Oof.

Ooh, it’s a beautiful day for self serving, lying dickheads to feel like crap. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 10, 2023

And just a little bit of the love people had for her …

Love this. So quick for a Saturday morning.😂 — Stephi-14 (@14steph11) June 10, 2023

Tweet of the day. Very well played 🤣 — Luke Bhatia (@lukebhatia) June 10, 2023

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @KathyBurke on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @KathyBurke