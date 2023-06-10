Celebrity

Kathy Burke had the best (NSFW) response to Boris Johnson quitting as an MP

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2023

That mystery noise many people heard on Friday night was the sound of Boris Johnson throwing his toys out of his pram after the former PM quit as an MP with immediate effect.

Johnson stormed off in a huff after an investigation into the Partygate scandal found he misled parliament and recommended a lengthy suspension from the House of Commons.

And he left with all the dignity and self-awareness that you would expect of the man, claiming there was a ‘witch-hunt under way, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result’.

We’ve rounded up a whole load of fabulous reactions over here and – as you’d expect – the responses kept coming in.

But the best, and possibly the most NSFW response, came from the great Kathy Burke, on the same day that Nadine Dorries also quit Parliament and Donald Trump was indicted (again).

Oof.

And just a little bit of the love people had for her …

