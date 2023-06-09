News

Nadine Dorries has stood down as an MP and these 21 facepalms and foul-ups are the perfect goodbye

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2023

Farewell then Nadine Dorries, who announced today that she is standing down as an MP with immediate effect.

First of all she said it was time for ‘someone younger’ to take over, before presumably deciding that was a bad look and swapped it for ‘another’.

Dorries hit the exit button on the same day it was reported she was no longer heading to the House of Lords courtesy of Boris Johnson’s honours list.

Her resignation, which will spark a by-election, came just hours after she told Talk TV that the last thing she wanted to do was trigger a by-election.

And never let it be said that the former culture secretary does not leave a sizeable legacy behind her, and we can’t think of anywhere better to begin than with this collection of 21 facepalms and foul-ups.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

(via)

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

(via)

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

(via)

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

(via)

6. When she did this rap about online safety

(via)

7. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

(via)

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing

(via)

10. When she ‘heard a noise outside’ and this happened

11. When she was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show

 

