Nadine Dorries has stood down as an MP and these 21 facepalms and foul-ups are the perfect goodbye

Farewell then Nadine Dorries, who announced today that she is standing down as an MP with immediate effect.

First of all she said it was time for ‘someone younger’ to take over, before presumably deciding that was a bad look and swapped it for ‘another’.

Nadine Dorries’ resignation tweet, followed by her edited version five minutes later. pic.twitter.com/UlPRqUccgx — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 9, 2023

Dorries hit the exit button on the same day it was reported she was no longer heading to the House of Lords courtesy of Boris Johnson’s honours list.

Nadine Dorries announces she is standing down as an MP, just hours after it is reported that she won’t be getting a peerage in the resignation honours any more. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 9, 2023

Her resignation, which will spark a by-election, came just hours after she told Talk TV that the last thing she wanted to do was trigger a by-election.

To be fair, causing a by-election in her constituency is the last thing she IS doing as an MP. https://t.co/4ZapecnrmF — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) June 9, 2023

And never let it be said that the former culture secretary does not leave a sizeable legacy behind her, and we can’t think of anywhere better to begin than with this collection of 21 facepalms and foul-ups.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

‘Why are you asking me that question?’ This is excruciating #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QuUouBbO4F — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2022

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

(via)

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

Haha yes. All the people tagging me in this saying, “you are out of a job” haha very funny, my characters are more normal than the Culture Secretary ha ha I’m not in despair at the country & my career at ALL pic.twitter.com/zXbkwKb1Qe — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 31, 2022

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

I don’t care what anyone says, Nadine Dorries really is quite compelling here pic.twitter.com/zoDTpw8YYf — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 31, 2022

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

“Downstream your movies.” “Tennis pitches.” Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

Nadine Dorries is so upset with the result she’s gone through nine world wars in her head pic.twitter.com/PcwG2jHUle — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2022

6. When she did this rap about online safety

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.” (Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long). We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

7. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

Don’t be sad because Nadine Dorries is leaving, be happy for the memories. Like her finding out how channel 4 was funded live on TV. pic.twitter.com/wgII49tQY0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2023

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

“There are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country…am I not supposed to do that?” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries admits breaking Netflix’s terms and conditions.@NadineDorries | @julianknight15 pic.twitter.com/C5cCgWkSP7 — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 19, 2022

They’ve put an idiot in charge of the family silver. And she’s cleaning it in the microwave on its highest setting.https://t.co/GLReNBGRAx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 20, 2022

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing

Really sorry, Nadine. In my defence, it’s hard to tell parody from reality… https://t.co/gABxJAauiJ — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 5, 2022

11. When she was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show

She can no longer sell Channel 4 so she’s just gonna rant and rave about it like a woman who can’t stop slagging off her ex-husband who has long remarried. pic.twitter.com/7ALCG9ohZH — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) October 25, 2022