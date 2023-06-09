Trump has been indicted again – bigly! 29 early reactions

Politics

Donald Trump has been indicted – again, this time in relation to the boxes of documents found at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after he had signed a sworn statement that he and his legal team had handed over all paperwork taken from the White House.

He is reportedly facing seven counts, including criminal handling of classified information and conspiracy to obstruct, some of which are brought under the Espionage Act and could potentially carry a custodial sentence.

Donald Trump is said to have been charged with 7 counts, including retaining defense secrets, making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct. https://t.co/prPzy2Kv3G — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2023

It’s the first federal indictment of a former US President.

Predictably, he took to Truth Social to plead his innocence and throw around some hefty accusations.

Of course …there was a video.

“I’m an innocent man! Our country is going to hell! They’re coming after Donald Trump! Very unfair!” pic.twitter.com/rZ3H5lHoCj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023

Here are some early reactions to the political bombshell.

1.

for those keeping score at home—

Hillary Clinton: 0 felony counts

Joe Biden: 0 felony counts

Hunter Biden: 0 felony counts

Dr. Fauci: 0 felony counts

Barack Obama: 0 felony counts

Donald Trump: 7 FELONY COUNTS — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 9, 2023

2.

TRUMP: Why are you wearing orange?

MELANIA: I want us to match. pic.twitter.com/xpLL4CJk0i — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 9, 2023

3.

Question for all the GOP candidates: Do you pledge to support the party’s nominee even if he or she has been convicted of several federal criminal offenses? #TrumpIndicted https://t.co/O93qvNapEk — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 9, 2023

4.

[to the tune of Eleanor Rigby] President Donald

finds out that taking those documents home was a crime

he’s facing jail time — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) June 9, 2023

5.

6.

He shoulda just followed orders and not resisted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 9, 2023

7.

"Just grab 'em by the paperwork. When you're a star, they let you." — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 8, 2023

8.

WHO THE HELL lit the Trump Woe-Is-Me video so he's standing under a spotlight that bleaches his hair, and who put him right THERE so that there's a little man TWIRLING HIS MUSTACHE standing on Trump's right shoulder (looks like Chester A. Arthur to me) ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/77tFnGqO5j — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 9, 2023

9.

Live your life in such a way that millions of champagne corks don't go "POP" at the news you've been indicted. Excuse me…indicted AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/JTeviL08V7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 8, 2023

10.

Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts.

Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this. pic.twitter.com/pPrp9aT52P — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 9, 2023

11.

DOJ: Anything you say can, and will, be used against you Donald: pic.twitter.com/sTzVl6bhGc — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) June 9, 2023

12.

BREAKING: Trump indicted by DoJ in classified documents investigation, via ABC News. About fricking time! pic.twitter.com/gPZzWWCIkT — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 8, 2023

13.

I feel like 41 indictments is plenty to maybe stop trusting a person, but no one has ever had to pay me for my loyalty pic.twitter.com/bH2PmQjKQw — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) (@taradublinrocks) June 9, 2023

14.

#TrumpIndicted is SCHADENFREUDELICIOUS … and it tastes like Gin and Justice! pic.twitter.com/zr03pa3xoa — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 9, 2023

15.