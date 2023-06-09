Politics

Trump has been indicted again – bigly! 29 early reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2023

Donald Trump has been indicted – again, this time in relation to the boxes of documents found at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, after he had signed a sworn statement that he and his legal team had handed over all paperwork taken from the White House.

He is reportedly facing seven counts, including criminal handling of classified information and conspiracy to obstruct, some of which are brought under the Espionage Act and could potentially carry a custodial sentence.

It’s the first federal indictment of a former US President.

Predictably, he took to Truth Social to plead his innocence and throw around some hefty accusations.

Of course …there was a video.

Here are some early reactions to the political bombshell.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Article Pages: 1 2