Boris Johnson has quit as an MP, with effect from about 2 years ago – 33 favourite responses

Politics

Break out the bunting, get the Christmas sherry from the back of the cupboard – Boris Johnson is gone. Sort of.

After being told the verdict of the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he had knowingly misled Parliament, he has stepped down as an MP with immediate effect, but if ever a man had the whiff of a bad penny, it’s Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson to step down as a Conservative MP with immediate effect after receiving Partygate report https://t.co/sJUtUKKqiZ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 9, 2023

Good. Now Sunak summon some courage and bin his “honours list”. Boris Johnson steps down as MP with immediate effect – BBC News https://t.co/NQThMe8M02 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 9, 2023

His resignation letter was very long – and very, very bitter.

tl;dr ‘I never done nothin’ wrong, honest guvnor. It was them what had it in for me.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news.

1.

Bren’s never gonna be able to shift the 500 t-shirts he got printed now. pic.twitter.com/cq79gn3NfX — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 9, 2023

2.

Boris Johnson having a farewell meal with everyone who gives a shit that he’s leaving. pic.twitter.com/DTI0eNqOY2 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 9, 2023

3.

It’s a happy coincidence that both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are entering the “find out” stage at the same time having been two cheeks of the same arse during the “f**k around” stage pic.twitter.com/a98MXKGK3k — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2023

4.

5.

6.

People who say Boris Johnson came to power, achieved nothing, partied while people died and then fucked off in scandal are forgetting he built 40 imaginary hospitals — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2023

7.

Trump arrested again. Boris Johnson resigns. A fantastic day for people who hate bellends. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 9, 2023

8.

I really hope Boris Johnson’s £5m of prepaid speaking fees required him being an MP in the small print. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 9, 2023

9.

I will bet a thousand pounds that Boris Johnson sets up his own party. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 9, 2023

10.

Did I just hear someone say Boris Johnson has gone from being Prime Minister, with an 80-seat majority, to no longer even being an MP, in the space of 3 years? pic.twitter.com/SsRxxhZmxV — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 9, 2023

11.

AH HA HA HA BOZ IS OFF, DORRIES OFF, TRUMPO STORED NUCLEAR SECRETS IN THE TOILET, COME ON VLAD, FALL OUT OF A WINDOW, TODAY’S THE DAY — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 9, 2023

12.

If you were given an honour by a man who that very day resigned from parliament in disgrace after a report by his fellow MPs would you keep it? — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 9, 2023

13.

Boris & Nadine leaving Parliament pic.twitter.com/VXHX7bmVo8 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 9, 2023

14.

Shame. I thought constant lying, a low attention span, performative slovenliness, contempt for the public and a reckless abuse of power made a compelling case for holding the most important job in a G7 country. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 9, 2023

15.

Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP and can I just be one of the first to say good riddance you absolute bellend — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 9, 2023

16.

Boris and Nadine are going to start a podcast aren’t they. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) June 9, 2023

17.