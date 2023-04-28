Joe Lycett had the best response to BBC chair Richard Sharp’s belated resignation

Celebrity

BBC chair Richard Sharp has resigned – finally – after he breached rules on public appointments by failing to declare his role in a secret £800,000 loan made to Boris Johnson.

It’s been obvious to nearly everyone but Sharp these last few months that he would have to go, but he finally quit today, saying his continued presence at the BBC ‘may well be a distraction from the corporation’s good work’. Yeah, that and everything else, Richard.

Former PM Johnson was unusually quiet when asked about it today.

What’s wrong Boris? You’re usually so chatty 😉pic.twitter.com/j79nv6mBwF — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 28, 2023

And we mention it because his departure prompted lots of totally on-point responses.

Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman, paving the way for a less controversial Tory donor to take the role. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 28, 2023

The BBC chairman should not be selected by the government of the day. Not now, not ever. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 28, 2023

The Sharp resignation from BBC is reminiscent of Trump years in this respect: nearly everyone who came into the president's orbit came out with their reputations diminished or destroyed. Is something similar happening with those who flew too close to Boris? — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 28, 2023

the good news is that Rishi Sunak does not need the chairman of the BBC to help him with a loan — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 28, 2023

Any honest coverage of Richard Sharp will include at least three other names: Paul Dacre, Charles Moore, Robbie Gibb. If you must attempt a cultural coup on the tiny corners of U.K. media that aren't already in your pocket, it's probably best not to put Nadine Dorries in charge. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 28, 2023

'In Richard Sharp's defence he only had to resign once as BBC chairman for helping Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan' pic.twitter.com/I7CiDYyr4p — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) April 28, 2023

Richard Sharp gets the order of the boot* from the BBC – but quite frankly he should never have been given the job in the first place. Shocked to see such singular lack of judgement from former PM Boris John… oh no wait as you were. pic.twitter.com/aQKxOeEkn2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 28, 2023

But the best response – and not for the first time – came from Joe Lycett.

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available to be chairman pic.twitter.com/SSD13Fwp7y — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) April 28, 2023

It’s turning into something of an evergreen response. Remember this in response to another recent BBC saga?

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD pic.twitter.com/7cZTVgY01j — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 10, 2023

Here’s what Lycett’s current Friday night broadcast home had to say in response …

Can you wait until after tonight's show please!? — Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 28, 2023

And in the unlikely event you need reminding (or just want to enjoy it again …)

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

If it’s got you in the mood for this sort of thing, here are another 9 times the fabulous Lycett made our day better.

Source Twitter @joelycett