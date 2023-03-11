Joe Lycett had the funniest response to the BBC’s Match of the Day presenter crisis

Celebrity

When the BBC announced it would be axing Gary Lineker from Match of the Day until they agree with him exactly what he’s allowed to tweet about, it appears they might not entirely have thought it through.

Because it might not have reckoned with basically the entirety of the programme’s on-air team telling the corporation where they could stick their programme (if not quite in so many words, obviously).

Pundit Ian Wright was among those taking to Twitter to express their support for Lineker.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

As was his fellow pundit Alan Shearer, who will also be taking an early bath on Saturday.

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

Then the commentators gave their employer the red card as well.

As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish. — Steve Wilson (@Wilsonfooty) March 10, 2023

And not just Match of the Day, either. Here’s Alex Scott, presenter of BBC1 lunchtime show, Football Focus.

So goodness knows exactly what Match of the Day will look like tonight. Pages from Ceefax, maybe.

Jermaine Jenas, Mark Chapman, Alex Scott, Ian Wright, Alan Shearer & Micah Richards have all ruled themselves out of Saturday’s Match of The Day in solidarity Gary Lineker. How long before show is taken off air? Can’t be many options left to hand. pic.twitter.com/npgIDXCvBl — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) March 10, 2023

It prompted lots of funny tweets speculating who might take over.

‘Thanks so much for coming in – it’s been a bit of a week here as you can imagine, so we’re very relieved that you’re stepping in to present Match Of The Day at short notice for us.’ pic.twitter.com/W0hTDcdq1K — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) March 10, 2023

Or maybe this joke Tory MP.

Tomorrow’s Match of The Day will be presented by my good self.

Pundits will be Peter Shilton & Matt Le Tissier, true patriots.

Commentary on matches will be provided by David Icke, Jonathan Gullis, Jim Davidson & Ian Botham.

Thanks to Brexit we have regained control of #MOTD 👍🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/e3UzoPI2GZ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 10, 2023

Or maybe these joke Tory MPs.

We know who it definitely won’t be, though.

Before they ask, no, I won’t go on #MOTD I stand with Gary Lineker. Hit them where it hurts. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) March 10, 2023

But the funniest response surely went to the magnificent Joe Lycett.

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD pic.twitter.com/7cZTVgY01j — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 10, 2023

Boom!

Now this I would watch https://t.co/lpPyWs48vn — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 10, 2023

Joe Lycett what a legend 😎👌🏻🤣 https://t.co/7Y7UcrWAnq — Ariana ❤️ (@muffin_ari) March 11, 2023

Joe Lycett undoubtedly would bring something special to #MOTD. However, he perhaps needs to arrange a large loan for the Prime Minister before he passes the BBC's rigorous vetting procedure. #ImWithGary https://t.co/bmjyK23aPl — Liz McInnes 🌹🇺🇦💙 (@LizMcInnes60) March 10, 2023

Let’s hope Nadine Dorries enjoyed that.

And just in case anyone needs reminding … how long ago does this feel??

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

Source Twitter @joelycett