Joe Lycett slammed Liz Truss and the Tories with his perfectly pitched sarcasm

Sunday morning’s 9 o’clock political spot has a new host, in the shape of former BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, whose new show Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg launched at the weekend.

First ep of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today. "I'll be asking Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak why they want the job." Oh God! "I'll be asking whether they have the answers to the nation's questions." Take me now, Lord. "I'm in love with a turnip." Just checking you're awake. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) September 3, 2022

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg? I think I will pass. — Simon the Penguin – Just going with the floe 🇬🇧 (@darkfarces) September 1, 2022

She interviewed both prime ministerial hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak talking to Laura Kuenssberg gives a whole new meaning to the term 'Sunday morning lie in'.#BBCLauraK #Kuenssberg — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2022

Joe Lycett: “It was nice to hear from Rishi Sunak. He’s not going to be Prime Minister so you may as well have interviewed Peter Andre”#BBCLauraK — David (@Zero_4) September 4, 2022

Truss confirmed her stance against farmland being used for solar panels and claimed she’ll announce a plan to deal with the energy crisis within a week of being elected.

She also said that it’s fair for the rich to disproportionately benefit from tax cuts.

“It is fair” that the richest people will benefit the most from tax cuts, says Liz Truss.

pic.twitter.com/uMatz0PqIp — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 4, 2022

Watched the Truss interview on Laura Kuenssberg’s new programme. All I can say is *** help us. @bbclaurak — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) September 4, 2022

One person who at least seemed to appreciate the Truss interview was studio guest Joe Lycett, who literally gave it a round of applause.

A surprise applause for Liz Truss from Joe Lycett on #Kuenssberg 😂 pic.twitter.com/3bxX52QP0h — Charlie Watts (@knowlewester) September 4, 2022

He had some totally serious, not at all dripping with sarcasm, comments to add.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

‘The haters will say that you’ve had 12 years of the Tories and we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs. I wouldn’t say that because I’m incredibly right wing.’

Here’s how Joe’s fellow guests Cleo Watson and Emily Thornberry coped with his reaction.

Once again, he became the toast of Twitter.

1.

There’s a lot to love here but Emily Thornberry barely keeping her shit together is one of them. pic.twitter.com/Xqu6BtXlay — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 4, 2022

2.

Oh Joe you are an absolute star x — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) September 4, 2022

3.

Beyond brilliant. These ludicrous discussions & pretty much all political panels dance around the fact that we’re governed by dissembling imbeciles propelled to power by the epic lies of Brexit. Presenters like @bbclaurak are complicit. @joelycett just found the antidote. Genius. https://t.co/bSwkeyKKWC — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 4, 2022

4.

Joe treating the show with exactly the attitude it deserves, a show which promoted itself as being about politics but somehow without debate. UK political coverage for some time has stripped the actual politics away and turned it into light entertainmentpic.twitter.com/kfOAo240w9 — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 4, 2022

5.

Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit except when it’s delivered with such aplomb by @joelycett He’s right who can “predict the future” except everybody who has bills to pay pic.twitter.com/2XAEOKqI3y — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 4, 2022

6.

This is fucking spectacular, and if you look closely, you can see the instant in which Kuenssberg resolves to bury whoever booked Joe Lycett in a shallow grave in Epping Forestpic.twitter.com/bqQbBya4uH — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 4, 2022

7.

Joe Lycett was so brilliant this morning that I'm still laughing out loud, his piss take of both Laura Kuenssberg and her mate Liz Truss was just well parody at it's finest.. — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) September 4, 2022

8.

this is fucking sensational — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) September 4, 2022

9.

Who is this dickhead and why is he not taking my journalism seriously? 🤬pic.twitter.com/NzwhdwtXEL — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 4, 2022

10.

weapons grade sarcasm here pic.twitter.com/FIBKw9ldX2 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 4, 2022

11.

Joe Lycett is one of my good friends and I have no idea why everyone seems to think he’s being sarcastic here. https://t.co/09fAuidyIH — Bethany Black patreon.com/bethanyblack (@BeffernieBlack) September 4, 2022

Joe shared this photo of his generous gift for Laura Kuenssberg.

Happy to present @bbclaurak with a gift for her first show, something I knew she’d love – an original painting of Robert Peston in jail. pic.twitter.com/XKhfiLALT0 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

But she isn’t the only one with a nice souvenir of the day.

I’ll be off to the framers in the morning pic.twitter.com/tJLFwtSnBU — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

