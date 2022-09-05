Politics

Joe Lycett slammed Liz Truss and the Tories with his perfectly pitched sarcasm

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2022

Sunday morning’s 9 o’clock political spot has a new host, in the shape of former BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, whose new show Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg launched at the weekend.

She interviewed both prime ministerial hopefuls, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Truss confirmed her stance against farmland being used for solar panels and claimed she’ll announce a plan to deal with the energy crisis within a week of being elected.

She also said that it’s fair for the rich to disproportionately benefit from tax cuts.

One person who at least seemed to appreciate the Truss interview was studio guest Joe Lycett, who literally gave it a round of applause.

He had some totally serious, not at all dripping with sarcasm, comments to add.

‘The haters will say that you’ve had 12 years of the Tories and we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs.

I wouldn’t say that because I’m incredibly right wing.’

Here’s how Joe’s fellow guests Cleo Watson and Emily Thornberry coped with his reaction.

Once again, he became the toast of Twitter.

Joe shared this photo of his generous gift for Laura Kuenssberg.

But she isn’t the only one with a nice souvenir of the day.

