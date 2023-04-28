Celebrity

Watch this academic absolutely shred the GB News ethos in an interview with Laurence Fox

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 28th, 2023

We don’t often feel the urge to share footage from GB “News”, but we’ve recently had the pleasure of watching Marina Purkiss absolutely bodying Jacob Rees-Mogg on the channel – and that was a must-see moment.

When Laurence Fox made the mistake of interviewing Communicable Disease Control and Infectious Disease Management expert, Dr Bharat Pankhania, the good doctor’s response was also far too good to miss, so here’s a rare second GBN clip in a week.

“I sometimes wonder why you exist, to be honest with you, because a lot of these things that you spew out just send things that are worrisome to people, are not verified, not factual. You just have your own agenda and that’s what I think.

You are just spewing out your biased views.”

Imagine if he’d got off the fence.

Tweeters gave him a virtual round of applause.

Sooz Kempner shared the unfortunate truth.

It hasn’t been a great week for Fox, after he also got on the wrong side of Marina Purkiss.


