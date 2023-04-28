Watch this academic absolutely shred the GB News ethos in an interview with Laurence Fox

Celebrity

We don’t often feel the urge to share footage from GB “News”, but we’ve recently had the pleasure of watching Marina Purkiss absolutely bodying Jacob Rees-Mogg on the channel – and that was a must-see moment.

When Laurence Fox made the mistake of interviewing Communicable Disease Control and Infectious Disease Management expert, Dr Bharat Pankhania, the good doctor’s response was also far too good to miss, so here’s a rare second GBN clip in a week.

Stop what you are doing and watch this 30 second video of an academic confronting the risible @lozzafox with a dose of truth. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/enewvtMV9k — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 28, 2023

“I sometimes wonder why you exist, to be honest with you, because a lot of these things that you spew out just send things that are worrisome to people, are not verified, not factual. You just have your own agenda and that’s what I think. You are just spewing out your biased views.”

Imagine if he’d got off the fence.

Tweeters gave him a virtual round of applause.

Now there's a man who kept his powder dry until the opportune moment. Nice one. — Chidge 🇺🇦🔶🧡💙 (@ChidgeyJoanna) April 28, 2023

This is fantastic. Utterly brilliant. Bharat Pankhania destroys Laurence Fox, GB News and the anti-vax community in 2 minutes. https://t.co/d2J4GQ44MW — Sarcastictvat (@sarcastictvat) April 28, 2023

"I sometimes wonder why you exist" is the greatest opening line to an interview I've ever seen https://t.co/6kMOFvYPCP — Chris 🌈 twitch.tv/papaglitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) April 28, 2023

A must watch. Lozza has his Jakey Mogg moment! pic.twitter.com/OAUBkTyBVc — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 28, 2023

Expert slapping the wet fish of reality around the smug, entitled chops of Laurence Fox. There’s another expert they won’t be inviting back… 🤷‍♂️🤣pic.twitter.com/Zng7xG2jE0 — Monster Of Truth (@TheMooseOfTruth) April 28, 2023

If you watch nothing else today, watch this 😂 https://t.co/gzTcm9CF3N — Fairy (@La_Fee_Verte__) April 28, 2023

Senior Clinical Lecturer Vs “ Between Jobs “ actor. I know which one I’m believing. — George Nada (@WTWIWF2) April 28, 2023

Sooz Kempner shared the unfortunate truth.

Not one GBeebies viewer will have had their mind changed by the doctor. All the viewers will be lol'ing that Fox bodied him. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) April 28, 2023

It hasn’t been a great week for Fox, after he also got on the wrong side of Marina Purkiss.



Via @MarinaPurkiss.

