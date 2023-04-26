Jacob Rees-Mogg was gloriously owned on his GB News show and it’s 9 minutes fabulously well spent

Politics

We hesitate to suggest you spend 9 minutes watching Jacob Rees-Mogg on his own GB News show, but for this we’ll make an exception.

It’s the Conservative MP in conversation with political commentator Marina Purkiss and we’re not sure how well Rees-Mogg thought it would go but it went worse, a lot, lot worse.

Stick with it to the end, you won’t regret it.

Don’t want to watch GB News? Don’t worry, you can watch @MarinaPurkiss destroy Jacob Rees Mogg here 👇🏼 This is actually the closest I’ve ever come to pitying him. Ps: Wonder if he supports fracking due to his alleged financial interests in the fossil fuel industry via Odey? pic.twitter.com/WW4kfuFKnk — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) April 25, 2023

And it earned the Twitter equivalent of a standing ovation. Here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

1.

BREAKING; Marina Purkiss has just bodied Jacob Rees-Mogg on live TV xpic.twitter.com/B6JeCMp7SV — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) April 25, 2023

2.

Several household name BBC journalists should be required to explain why, *for seven years*, they have failed to do what @MarinaPurkiss does here with consummate ease… https://t.co/w93LGoIqhC — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 25, 2023

3.

Go @MarinaPurkiss Marina shows Mogg for the liar he is… 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/3g6vdhe0ye — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 25, 2023

4.

I chatted to @MarinaPurkiss about going on JRM’s show and I advised against it. I thought she’s lend him credibility he didn’t deserve merely by debating him. I was wrong. This is no debate. It’s the complete, joyous destruction of that pompous prig. ~AApic.twitter.com/4Ob42uxk9y — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 25, 2023

5.

6.

The self restraint of @MarinaPurkiss borders on being an actual fucking superpower pic.twitter.com/33lUhWg3Lc — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) April 25, 2023

7.

Me listening to the glorious @MarinaPurkiss repeatedly kick JRM in his intellectual gonads on the tube this morning…. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/zudxrKabQy pic.twitter.com/JX87w2bykM — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) April 26, 2023

8.

We need more Marinas. That's how you do it. I imagine she's going to come in for a lot of stick from the MMSM (Malicious Mainstream Media) in the coming days; but this is award winning stuff. Thank you Marina, and thank you, Tan for sharing. I love you both!❤️❤️👏👏👏 https://t.co/mdFKF9SLj9 — Chrissie🇺🇦 Grech (v)🇪🇺 (@ChrissieGrech) April 25, 2023

9.

Marina Purkiss went on GB News as a one-off and basically owned their presenter, Tory MP and former Leader of the House of Commons by being polite, but forthright. https://t.co/y9gAwAHlxF — Martin Phillp 🔶 (@PlexNetflix) April 25, 2023

10.

I’m going to be honest, I was not expecting this. I know the lovely @MarinaPurkiss is good but he’s the most proficient conman I’ve ever seen. But she aced him. I’ve never seen or heard him so rattled. All he could do was talk over her https://t.co/DFamUZbABB — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBR (@Sillyshib) April 25, 2023

11.

Fantastic from @MarinaPurkiss. My new hero. She manages to sweep away Jacob Rees-Mogg's carefully cultivated facade and expose him for the lying, bad faith actor that he is. This used to be the standard with Day, Dimbleby and Paxman but has become a lost art. #MarinaForNewsnight https://t.co/p5NcsAXGFX — Nathan Lloyd 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@nathlloyd) April 25, 2023

12.

The ever-brilliant @MarinaPurkiss absolutely handing Jacob Rees-Mogg's arse back to him on a plate. My god this was almost a bloodbath. Glorious to watch.pic.twitter.com/ZpRzGanjgo — Jon Morter (@JonMorter) April 25, 2023

13.

I’m not saying that this was brutal, but at one point Mogg was considering hiring a marching band to play Abide With Me. Obviously he would have demanded it in Latin. pic.twitter.com/FG4ynxyvOe — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) April 26, 2023

14.

Marina Purkiss humiliates Jacob Rees-Mogg. He fumbles, obfuscates, and shames himself throughout. pic.twitter.com/me6gPpd8d0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 25, 2023

Last word(s) to @MarinaPurkiss.

Met with Rees-Mogg Did the best I could in 9 minutes… https://t.co/RtKwacb1bz — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 25, 2023

Lots of people saying I was rude to Rees-Mogg tonight… I’m confused I thought these people were all for “direct critical feedback” and robustly telling people if they’re no good at their job. Make your minds up, snowflakes. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 25, 2023

And you can follow @MarinaPurkiss on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @supertanskiii