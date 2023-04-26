Celebrity

Laurence Fox’s sexist trolling of Marina Purkiss got just the comeback it deserved and it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2023

You might already have seen political commentator Marina Purkiss’s fabulous deconstruction of Jacob Rees-Mogg on the Conservative MP’s very own GB News show (and if you haven’t it’s a 5-star, 10/10 watch).

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions here and it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

Except, well, not everyone loved it. Specifically, Rees-Mogg’s occasional GB News colleague Laurence Fox – you remember – who responded in characteristically charmless style.

And we’re very glad he did because Purkiss’s response was sheer perfection.

Stick that on a T-shirt.

Source Twitter @MarinaPurkiss