Laurence Fox’s sexist trolling of Marina Purkiss got just the comeback it deserved and it’s magnificent

You might already have seen political commentator Marina Purkiss’s fabulous deconstruction of Jacob Rees-Mogg on the Conservative MP’s very own GB News show (and if you haven’t it’s a 5-star, 10/10 watch).

Don’t want to watch GB News? Don’t worry, you can watch @MarinaPurkiss destroy Jacob Rees Mogg here 👇🏼 This is actually the closest I’ve ever come to pitying him. Ps: Wonder if he supports fracking due to his alleged financial interests in the fossil fuel industry via Odey? pic.twitter.com/WW4kfuFKnk — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) April 25, 2023

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions here and it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

Except, well, not everyone loved it. Specifically, Rees-Mogg’s occasional GB News colleague Laurence Fox – you remember – who responded in characteristically charmless style.

It’s like having a final drink with a passive aggressive, soon to be ex girlfriend.pic.twitter.com/Ip1nTKjrbS — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) April 26, 2023

And we’re very glad he did because Purkiss’s response was sheer perfection.

Not in your wildest dreams, bellend… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 26, 2023

Stick that on a T-shirt.

Surely @MarinaPurkiss couldn’t improve on her GBeebies interview with Rees-Mogg? Oh, she has. 😂 https://t.co/u1eZzVF4su — Brendan May (@bmay) April 26, 2023

