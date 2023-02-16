This writer went the extra mile to turn down Laurence Fox and it’s beautifully done

Twitter

Over on Twitter the writer, broadcaster and cultural historian Matthew Sweet was invited onto GB News by one of its presenters, Laurence Fox (you remember).

Here’s what Fox said on Twitter.

Would you like to come on my show on Friday for an interview? It would be interesting to listen to your thoughts in longer form conversation. https://t.co/OXxlfgif5P — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) February 15, 2023

And Sweet took a little longer than was strictly necessary with his response, and people loved him for it.

Hi Laurence. Thanks for the offer. I think the editorial standards at @GBNews are so low that appearing on it is a threat to a person’s reputation. No serious person should go near it. It’s like being asked to debate on the pages of Sunday Sport or Razzle. https://t.co/6X7eq8SfXv — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2023

If a better and more respected channel asked me to appear with you – Sky or ITV or BBC News, that would be different. But I’d be really surprised if they thought it was worth their time. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2023

Added to that I’m working at the @gallifreyone convention in LA this weekend so I was rather hoping to spend Friday night having cocktails with a former Dr Who companion or two. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2023

And really, anyone who can tweet something like this – use vaccination status as an insult – can’t really expect to be taken seriously by anyone. pic.twitter.com/ed5CgRzhhn — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 16, 2023

So maybe you should just get the @thecoastguy in again to brood darkly about Bill Gates and the WEF, or book Right Said Fred to share their expertise in epidemiology. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 16, 2023

Boom.

I feel you are being a bit harsh on the @thesundaysport here! — Edward Mayes (@eljmayes) February 15, 2023

True — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 15, 2023

Never have I been more proud to call a “quintuple jabbed man sheep” my friend, @DrMatthewSweet ✊🏽 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 16, 2023

Source Twitter @DrMatthewSweet