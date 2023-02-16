Twitter

This writer went the extra mile to turn down Laurence Fox and it’s beautifully done

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2023

Over on Twitter the writer, broadcaster and cultural historian Matthew Sweet was invited onto GB News by one of its presenters, Laurence Fox (you remember).

Here’s what Fox said on Twitter.

And Sweet took a little longer than was strictly necessary with his response, and people loved him for it.

Boom.

Source Twitter @DrMatthewSweet