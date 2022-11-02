Maths homework of the day

Pics

We’ve featured a few posts about kids’ maths homework which was very harshly (wrongly) marked by the teacher over the past couple of weeks.

You might remember this …

… or maybe this.

Well here’s something to set the record straight, this next-level child maths big brain who gave the questions exactly the answer they deserved.

‘What a genius kid!,’ said OMNIGohan over on Reddit.

10/10!!!

‘These are just poorly made questions lol, well played kiddo.’

RoadKill_11

‘You … you’re gonna go far kid.’

TurboSprayAndPray

‘That’s when you get serious, look you kid dead in the eyes,🧐 and say “good job, I’m proud of you!” 😂’

Difficult_Tell2859

‘Exactly. Cleverness, budding Intelligence and a quick wit are traits to be nurtured that altogether too few people possess.’

DominionGhost

Source Reddit u/OMNIGohan