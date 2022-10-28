The marking of this child’s maths homework united the internet in furious indignation

Pics

A few weeks back people were getting the right hump with a teacher who marked a child’s ‘reasonableness’ question like this.

And from somewhere very similar indeed comes this, another child who’s been very hard done by indeed.

‘But those are the correct answers,’ said missyjade88 who shared it over on Reddit.

And if you’re thinking something doesn’t add up here, you’re not the only one.

‘I hate how Q8 and Q9 are the same as well.’

AdIllustrious5579 ‘Wait, but why both are “wrong”?

surep21 ‘Horizontal vs vertical as far as I can tell.’

Live-Mail-7142 ‘Exactly! CONTEST THIS! The answer key had 6+6+6+6=24 written down as the answer so the teacher marked their answer incorrect. It’s the same as marking 4×6=24 incorrect because the answer key says 6×4=24. ‘The teacher is going exactly by the book because they’re teaching a system that THEY don’t understand. ‘Our brains all break down numbers differently. Common core is an attempt to make everyone break things down the same way. If you get the right answer, but your brain used a different route than mine to get there, then you are wrong.’

Eville_Incarnate ‘As a teacher i would never mark this wrong. I’d mark a v and add a nice comment on the side that the intention was based on rows and not columns. I would never take points off for that, especially when the instructions don’t state it specifically. It’s a young student. No need to bring him down like that. They see the X on the page and really lose motivation.’

Bibihaking ‘I manage several teams of engineers in the real world. Processes are tools to reach outcomes. Those outcomes matter more than the processes. As long as your people work ethically, without harming others or breaking the law, then my second and third sentences are always true outside of tasks requiring absolute precision.’

IceColdWasabi

And while some people pointed out that an ‘array’ is always read left right, others said they could also be read to to bottom. Either way, the kid definitely deserved better …

‘This is trying to teach an important math concept of matrices and arrays in the STUPIDEST way possible.’

Jfuentes6

