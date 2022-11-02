All of these lines are straight and it’s sending people’s brains into meltdown

Pics

Of all the optical illusions we’ve featured on these pages over the years, this one is right out of the top drawer. So simple, and yet so very, very bamboozling.

It went viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @ih8rts.

all the lines are straight pic.twitter.com/do8Jt3skyU — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) October 27, 2022

Just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again.

Absolute stinker!

Why would you post this? — W.E.B. DaBoi (@tweetsbytyre) October 27, 2022

I am getting UPSET pic.twitter.com/ytyCvEi1lm — Chilliam (@agentpheee) October 27, 2022

I don’t like what my eyes just did — ⚡️ (@b_nivholas) October 27, 2022

the fbi looking at this shit rn pic.twitter.com/ydBHbAtBRe — ⚜️ (@_hoesluvsosa) October 27, 2022

If you’re after an explanation of exactly what’s happening, this might help.

the lines ur seeing r just uneven patches of light grey boxes – when ur not focused on them ur brain catches the pattern but when u look directly at them it’s less obvious cuz they arent actually clearly defined lines the side by side highlights some grey patches idk if it helps pic.twitter.com/xB57io2q6W — vik (@pikavik) October 27, 2022

Yep, that definitely helped. A bit.

Source Twitter @ih8rts Image Unsplash Camila Quintero Franco