All of these lines are straight and it’s sending people’s brains into meltdown

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2022

Of all the optical illusions we’ve featured on these pages over the years, this one is right out of the top drawer. So simple, and yet so very, very bamboozling.

It went viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @ih8rts.

Just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again.

Absolute stinker!

If you’re after an explanation of exactly what’s happening, this might help.

Yep, that definitely helped. A bit.

Source Twitter @ih8rts Image Unsplash Camila Quintero Franco