This attempt to teach maths will have you hollering into next week

Leading contender for fail of the day is whoever marked this child’s ‘reasonableness’ question. Because their mark – and comment – was very unreasonable indeed.

The question and answer went viral after it was shared by thefurrymanifesto on Reddit.

Ooof.

‘This makes me SO ANGRY.’

LeafyEucalyptus

‘I am particularly triggered by how the teacher felt the need to underline not.’

throwaway92715

‘Ironic that the question is titled reasonableness.’

Dry_Pick_304

‘I think it’s extra funny that the question concerns the mathematical definition of “rationality” (the property of a number, quantity, or expression of being expressible, or containing quantities which are expressible, as a ratio of whole numbers)… almost like the teacher didn’t know what that meant, and just used the wrong word.’

throwaway92715

‘And gave the wrong answer.’

FitztheBlue

‘With that answer, can you not infer that the kid knows that 5/6 is bigger than 4/6?’

lllLegumesss

‘Yeah, and the question itself probably wants to highlight that too. It feels like “Reasonableness” should actually say “Relativity”, and then this would be a great trick question to highlight to kids that while 5/6 is bigger than 4/6 of the same pizza, 4/6 of a larger pizza can still be larger than 5/6 of a smaller one.’

craze4ble