Channel 4 News trolled Liz Truss with Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and it’s brutal

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2022

It speaks volumes about Liz Truss’s premiership that the farewells to the short-lived PM are much more memorable than anything she actually did in office.

There was the Daily Star and its live lettuce feed, of course, and this magnificent montage by the good people of Newsnight.

And right up there with the best of them was this by Channel 4 News, inspired by Truss’s choice of Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ as her favourite song. So they did this.

Boom. Just a shame that Krishnan Guru-Murthy wasn’t around to introduce it (but we love you too, Matt Frei).

