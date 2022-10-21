Channel 4 News trolled Liz Truss with Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and it’s brutal

News

It speaks volumes about Liz Truss’s premiership that the farewells to the short-lived PM are much more memorable than anything she actually did in office.

There was the Daily Star and its live lettuce feed, of course, and this magnificent montage by the good people of Newsnight.

And right up there with the best of them was this by Channel 4 News, inspired by Truss’s choice of Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ as her favourite song. So they did this.

Here’s the full clip of how Channel 4 News ended this evening. “I’ve got a blank space baby, and I’ll write your name.” pic.twitter.com/GDjzoZtmoX — Stuart’s (@feelinglistless) October 20, 2022

Boom. Just a shame that Krishnan Guru-Murthy wasn’t around to introduce it (but we love you too, Matt Frei).

British media coverage of the Liz Truss resignation is savage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pHPohvR8kT — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 20, 2022

They are trolling her with this, surely? — casnewyddbookworm (@casnewyddbookw1) October 20, 2022

I mean, it is a banger pic.twitter.com/MfrGfxW8MU — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) October 20, 2022

I feel like most of the clips they’d chose when matched with the lyrics are explicit trolls — 🏳️‍🌈🗽✊🔥 (@dirtylib666) October 20, 2022

This is distinctly savage British journalism… https://t.co/ihvLbWP6CS — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 20, 2022

This is more brutal than any discovery channel video of a lion mauling a gazelle — 👻 scary username!!! 👻 (@primordialpsyop) October 20, 2022

Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” is the soundtrack to the failed Truss premiership, and it’s SPECTACULAR, @Channel4News pic.twitter.com/qmi28Pk1b2 — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) October 21, 2022

