Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s NSFW Steve Baker fail just edged him closer to hero status – 18 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2022

Such is the state of the UK government right now that a livestream was put up of Downing Street so people with nothing better to do (everyone) could see in real time the latest comings and goings from the so-called seat of power.

One unexpected consequence of this was that presenters could be heard during moments that would traditionally be off camera. Including, in this instance, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

And his particularly NSFW take on former Brexit minister turned Northern Ireland secretary (for the moment) Steve Baker went especially viral because, well, listen.

Oof.

‘It wasn’t a stupid question Steve, you know it. I’m very happy to go up against you on Truss any day.

(Laughter)

‘What a c—t.’

(More laughter)

The C4 News man later apologised, saying it had followed a ‘very robust interview’.

And if you’re thinking everyone said the same thing in response, you’d be just about right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

