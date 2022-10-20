Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s NSFW Steve Baker fail just edged him closer to hero status – 18 favourite responses

News

Such is the state of the UK government right now that a livestream was put up of Downing Street so people with nothing better to do (everyone) could see in real time the latest comings and goings from the so-called seat of power.

One unexpected consequence of this was that presenters could be heard during moments that would traditionally be off camera. Including, in this instance, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

And his particularly NSFW take on former Brexit minister turned Northern Ireland secretary (for the moment) Steve Baker went especially viral because, well, listen.

Did the presenter just call Steve Baker a cunt after the interview?! I don’t think they expected that to be heard on the live feed. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfEHeo1GHa — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) October 19, 2022

Oof.

‘It wasn’t a stupid question Steve, you know it. I’m very happy to go up against you on Truss any day. (Laughter) ‘What a c—t.’ (More laughter)

The C4 News man later apologised, saying it had followed a ‘very robust interview’.

After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022

And if you’re thinking everyone said the same thing in response, you’d be just about right.

1.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy calling Steve Baker a cunt. The evening just gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/quxlZTPgfQ — Andy (@alreadytaken74) October 19, 2022

2.

Literally don’t apologise. — Skeggsy (@skeggzi) October 19, 2022

3.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy calling Steve Baker a cunt on live TV is based 2022.

pic.twitter.com/W1h2P1EEYD — His Maojesty Scream Elizadead II 🎃👻 (@JonMao___) October 19, 2022

4.

no need to apologise, Most accurate reporting we have had another this lot in ages. — Leigh (@IwasOnlyThere) October 19, 2022

5.

Fewer clips of Tory MPs sobbing about how this latest bit of chaos is a betrayal of their endlessly chaotic party, more clips of Krishnan Guru Murphy calling Tory MPs a cunt pic.twitter.com/gEqn59AJoc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 19, 2022

6.

You were absolutely on the money. — Rik Godwin (@Tafdolphin) October 19, 2022

7.

Krish Guru-Merthy speaks for the nation on Steve Baker. pic.twitter.com/aZWTL4tm0x — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 19, 2022

8.

No you spoke for the country mate — Elliot Wengler (@Wengle) October 19, 2022

9.