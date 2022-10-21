News

The Daily Star’s front page went maximum lettuce and who can blame them?

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2022

It was the Economist which first compared Liz Truss compared to a lettuce …

… and it’s fair to say the Daily Star ran with it, they really ran with it.

And today’s front page was the crowning glory.

And it also did this!

Boom.

Unlike the lettuce, it will never age.

Source Twitter @dailystar