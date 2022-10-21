The Daily Star’s front page went maximum lettuce and who can blame them?

News

It was the Economist which first compared Liz Truss compared to a lettuce …

… and it’s fair to say the Daily Star ran with it, they really ran with it.

Day seven: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/iV0JSiaPey — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

And today’s front page was the crowning glory.

A front page for the ages pic.twitter.com/6nCYGebi1v — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 20, 2022

And it also did this!

Boom.

I mean I think we can all agree this is serious cut-through pic.twitter.com/zO3QjqsB7P — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 20, 2022

100% buying this tomorrow pic.twitter.com/cG42zxSnpT — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 20, 2022

British politics is amazing pic.twitter.com/1orVA7rSoZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 20, 2022

Unlike the lettuce, it will never age.

Source Twitter @dailystar