Newsnight’s farewell montage to Liz Truss (and the music!) is simply magnificent

Politics

There’s been no shortage of farewells to Liz Truss (many of them involving lettuce) after she became the nation’s shortest serving PM, lasting just 44 days in office.

But surely none of them, not even the Daily Star, packs quite the punch that this does, Newsnight’s musical montage farewell to Liz Truss which is simply magnificent.

Stunning and devastating opening from Newsnight tonight.

Harsh, yes. Media students (and current broadcast journalists!) take note: your edit is nothing without the right choice of music. And oh boy this is quite the choice. pic.twitter.com/qgWtI66TSY — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) October 20, 2022

Bravo!

And just in case like us you didn’t immediately recognise the song, it’s Take A Bow by Rihanna, which includes the lyrics ‘you look so dumb right now’ and ‘don’t tell me you’re sorry cause you’re not’ (although it’s about an ex-boyfriend, not about an ex-PM, obviously).

And here’s just a flavour of the love it prompted on Twitter.

This is an act of genius. https://t.co/xg0kzrXI3y — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 21, 2022

Utter editorial genius and those responsible should take a bow 🤣🤣 — Happy (@unnaturallyhapi) October 20, 2022

Whoever picked this music track for Newsnight opener – deserves an Oscar. Clinker pic.twitter.com/L9sKfEAGIA — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) October 20, 2022

That’s awfully amazing. I’ve watched it twice to digest it and still bloody can’t. Wow. — Tom Carroll (@TomEPCarroll) October 20, 2022

This is absolutely supreme.

SUPREME I SAY. https://t.co/2HeDjARPcD — Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) October 20, 2022

Some people thought it was a bit OTT.

Dunno Tim, looks like it’s editorialising to me, some of those lyrics overstep the mark. Just my opinion but it’s too much for me. — David Jerman (@davidjerman) October 20, 2022

But we’re with Radio 2 producer, @timoncheese, who sent the clip viral.

I think in the context and for the particular outlet it’s fine — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) October 20, 2022

And just in case you were wondering …

credit I think to @adamlivingst0n3 — Tim Johns (@timoncheese) October 20, 2022

Source Twitter @timoncheese