Politics

Newsnight’s farewell montage to Liz Truss (and the music!) is simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2022

There’s been no shortage of farewells to Liz Truss (many of them involving lettuce) after she became the nation’s shortest serving PM, lasting just 44 days in office.

But surely none of them, not even the Daily Star, packs quite the punch that this does, Newsnight’s musical montage farewell to Liz Truss which is simply magnificent.

Bravo!

And just in case like us you didn’t immediately recognise the song, it’s Take A Bow by Rihanna, which includes the lyrics ‘you look so dumb right now’ and ‘don’t tell me you’re sorry cause you’re not’ (although it’s about an ex-boyfriend, not about an ex-PM, obviously).

And here’s just a flavour of the love it prompted on Twitter.

Some people thought it was a bit OTT.

But we’re with Radio 2 producer, @timoncheese, who sent the clip viral.

And just in case you were wondering …

Source Twitter @timoncheese