Mick Lynch has been owning Tory MPs again and this one might be his best yet

News

Rail union boss Mick Lynch has become the unexpected star of this week’s train strikes, with his glorious takedowns of Tory MPs and the occasional TV presenter or two.

And this one might be his best yet, Lynch’s response to Conservative MP and occasional government minister Robert Jenrick on ITV’s Peston programme last night. It’s a minute and a bit well spent.

“It feels like unions are opposing modernisation” “You don’t know that, you haven’t been in our position” Watch @RobertJenrick and Mick Lynch clash over the reasons why @RMTUnion members have been striking on @ITV at 10.45pm#Peston pic.twitter.com/7xcYpbaFHI — Peston (@itvpeston) June 22, 2022

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I have a new favourite Mick Lynch video. Emily Thornberry's face 😂 #Peston pic.twitter.com/4yBxX1ecmh — Lou (@Lou_IzIs) June 22, 2022

2.

Loool Jenrick looks so confused he’s got no clue how the system works!! Look how he’s staring when Lynch talks about Retail Price Index lool https://t.co/1ysvvkHRX5 — Sabrina ✨ (@sabstweets_) June 22, 2022

3.

Mick Lynch and Robert Jenrick. The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you're shit #Peston #RMT #RailStrikes https://t.co/9mtYFXnDuF — Seán MacGobhann (@SeanMacGobhann) June 22, 2022

4.

Tory cabinet ministers are considering strike action until they are guaranteed that they won’t be put on TV against Mick Lynch. This is arse on a silver platter stuff. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/z0TU9IHqsf — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 22, 2022

5.

Enjoy Mick Lynch taking ‘Moscow Bob’ Jenrick to the cleaners. #Peston pic.twitter.com/yujhmtZWoR — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) June 22, 2022

6.

I have to say, watching Mick Lynch doing the media rounds is one of the unexpected pleasures of 2022. Honest, funny, forthright. Everything Robert Jenrick is not.#r4todaypic.twitter.com/7TsRN8gshb — paulusthewoodgnome 🇺🇦💙 (@woodgnomology) June 23, 2022

7.

I hear "Another one bites the dust" playing in my head. How about you? https://t.co/8MrYZJwwUI — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) June 22, 2022

8.

@EmilyThornberry realising she doesn’t need to say a word! pic.twitter.com/Q2xIAu1X8f — S T U (@yelirtrauts) June 23, 2022

9.

When will a Tory mouthpiece realise that they cannot best Mick Lynch on the subject of railways Here’s Robert Jenrick complaining about public money being wasted, the same Jenrick that allegedly charged public purse £100K for a third homepic.twitter.com/oGLG2cZDEP — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 22, 2022

To conclude …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @itvpeston