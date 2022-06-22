Politics

Mick Lynch brutally owning Richard Madeley might be the best 80 seconds you spend today

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2022

Very possibly we’ve written too much about rail union boss Mick Lynch but he keeps knocking it out of the park so we’ve gone and done another one.

In our defence, we hadn’t written about him before this week’s rail strikes. And this 80-second clip of the RMT man putting Richard Madeley exactly where he belongs is time very well spent.

Peak Madeley?

We’re with this person.

Source Twitter @martin83239350