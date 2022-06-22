Mick Lynch brutally owning Richard Madeley might be the best 80 seconds you spend today

Politics

Very possibly we’ve written too much about rail union boss Mick Lynch but he keeps knocking it out of the park so we’ve gone and done another one.

In our defence, we hadn’t written about him before this week’s rail strikes. And this 80-second clip of the RMT man putting Richard Madeley exactly where he belongs is time very well spent.

Richard Madeley been Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch is having none of it pic.twitter.com/fd2uP0DY5I — My Dog & I (@martin83239350) June 21, 2022

Peak Madeley?

Richard Madeley asking Mick Lynch RMT is he’s a Marxist. 🤦🏻‍♀️ It’s doesn’t go well. Mick tells him he’s talking ‘twaddle’, Richard responds ‘I’m not talking twaddle’. 😂🤣 Yeah you are Richard. More Mick on tv please. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com/dO5QunWAgw — Teri 💙♿️ #RMT (@mettlesome_teri) June 21, 2022

Alan Partridge here, who may not have read the Grundrisse pic.twitter.com/SmEcz63Lya — John Harris (@johnharris1969) June 21, 2022

Richard Madeley is so lightweight that he is regarded as a phenomenon in the field of materials science with dozens of academic papers written about him. pic.twitter.com/YPqFwmnT2n — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) June 21, 2022

another day another ridiculous media setup gets devoured by Mick Lynch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ar2jAtyZ47 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 22, 2022

If I was interviewing Mick Lynch I’d probably just be nice to him. He’s making so many ‘reporters’ look silly it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/n3Wyu3JFRH — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) June 22, 2022

We’re with this person.

Apologies for flooding the timeline with Mick Lynch content but, in our defence, it is very good content. pic.twitter.com/7xqLCiaCqo — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) June 21, 2022

