Mick Lynch’s takedown of Tory MP Jonathan Gullis is a fabulously satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2022

We have to confess we weren’t overly aware of rail union chief Micky Lynch before this week but since the train strike kicked off he’s been busy owning all-comers on news outlets across the airwaves.

And this exchange on the BBC’s Politics Live is a classic case in point, an encounter with Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember – which is a fabulously satisfying watch.

You have to wait a while for Gullis to stop talking but it’s well worth it.

Oof.

And this seemed an important point.

To conclude.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK