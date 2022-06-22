Mick Lynch’s takedown of Tory MP Jonathan Gullis is a fabulously satisfying watch

News

We have to confess we weren’t overly aware of rail union chief Micky Lynch before this week but since the train strike kicked off he’s been busy owning all-comers on news outlets across the airwaves.

And this exchange on the BBC’s Politics Live is a classic case in point, an encounter with Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember – which is a fabulously satisfying watch.

You have to wait a while for Gullis to stop talking but it’s well worth it.

Jonathan Gullis(Tory MP) – 3% with modernisation is a very good offer.. Mick Lynch(RMT) – Jonathan should apologise for talking nonsense, as none of that is true… I can't settle this dispute with a backbench MP who is just reading of a script. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/BtvF1G2Uj5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 21, 2022

In the latest episode of ‘Mick Lynch handing Tory MPs their arse’ is knuckle dragging, backbench ballbag, Gullis. Mick is fast becoming a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/TxL1BDfQYS — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 21, 2022

This technique of just explaining to the viewers what the Tory MP is doing rather than engage with it as if were a good faith is undeniably effective. https://t.co/7pSewOvETH — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) June 21, 2022

Come for Lynch's brutal kill manoeuvre, stay for Gullis muttering "what about our veterans" "what about armed forces day"? https://t.co/Sg9y4NFerv — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 21, 2022

Current serving member of the armed forces here. We don’t celebrate that day, we’re often made to work it. More importantly, don’t use veterans as a now convenient and throw away fig leaf for your own ineptitude, most of us don’t think much of this government either. — Sam Biscuits (@NeilOwen_83) June 21, 2022

You can actually see the soul leave the body as he gets taken apart… pic.twitter.com/2ZmFyFjp4P — Engineering Fellow Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤🇪🇺❤🇺🇦 (@The_Environmunt) June 21, 2022

Jonathon Gullis is what you get if you put an extra 50p in Mark Jenkinson — 🏴‍☠️️TheNumber13🏴‍☠️️ (@UntidyMusic) June 21, 2022

I didn't realised how much I'd missed straight talking. — Alison Black (@easycouncil) June 21, 2022

Note how Mr Lynch remains respectfully quiet while Mr Gullis speaks, and how Mr Gullis interrupts him s questions when he addresses his points.

I’ve seen Mr Lynch in 3 clips (“Liar”, Burley, and this) today, and I think he’s bloody impressive. — Dr John (@HonestDrJohn) June 21, 2022

The more I listen to Mick Lynch, the more I think he should be running the Country. Would be far better than that set of absolute clunges. https://t.co/WALsNQP5C0 — ℓουℓου 🕷🇺🇦❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) June 21, 2022

And this seemed an important point.

Here is Tory MP Jonathan Gullis arguing that train strikes will prevent us from achieving our net zero target …Jonathan Gullis consistently voted against measures to prevent climate changepic.twitter.com/QPdvW3LEMi — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 21, 2022

To conclude.

