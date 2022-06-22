Celebrity

Piers Morgan tried to take down Mick Lynch with a Thunderbirds puppet and was owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2022

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now, rail union boss Mick Lynch has been quietly impressing everyone with his media appearances during the rail strike.

Here he is dismantling Cabinet minister Chris Philp on BBC2’s Newsnight.

And here he is doing something similar to Kay Burley’s line of questioning over on Sky News.

And we mention him again because he did this to Piers Morgan a few days back – highlighted by @aljwhite over on Twitter – and it might be our favourite Mick Lynch moment yet.

Morgan was obviously excited to have spotted Lynch’s profile picture – Thunderbirds baddie The Hood – and he ran with it, he really ran with it.

Straight into a brick wall, it turned out.

Mick Lynch 1, Piers Morgan 0.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @aljwhite @PiersUncensored