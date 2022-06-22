Piers Morgan tried to take down Mick Lynch with a Thunderbirds puppet and was owned into next week

Celebrity

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now, rail union boss Mick Lynch has been quietly impressing everyone with his media appearances during the rail strike.

Here he is dismantling Cabinet minister Chris Philp on BBC2’s Newsnight.

Chris Philp just got called a liar some 325 times on #Newsnight by Mick Lynch. pic.twitter.com/6NIlrNpWMr — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) June 20, 2022

And here he is doing something similar to Kay Burley’s line of questioning over on Sky News.

Well done to Mick Lynch for his handling of this line of questioning. He could see what #KayBurley was trying to do. I could see what Kay Burley was trying to do. And he wasn’t having any of it. Oh, and solidarity to all @RMTunion members on strike today!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/L0TQBPZ2g9 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 21, 2022

And we mention him again because he did this to Piers Morgan a few days back – highlighted by @aljwhite over on Twitter – and it might be our favourite Mick Lynch moment yet.

Morgan was obviously excited to have spotted Lynch’s profile picture – Thunderbirds baddie The Hood – and he ran with it, he really ran with it.

Straight into a brick wall, it turned out.

“Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?” Piers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/hXd2sSEkps — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 16, 2022

Mick Lynch 1, Piers Morgan 0.

Jesus Christ Piers!! Get a grip 🤦 — Captain Chats (@CaptainChats) June 16, 2022

This is so cringe, I think I’ve dislocated my jaw. — Yiannis Baboulias (@YiannisBab) June 22, 2022

It’s all so embarrassing. They can’t wind him up, they can’t beat his points, and he’s one step ahead every time. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) June 22, 2022

