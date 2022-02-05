Videos

Nadine Dorries’ bizarre BBC Breakfast interview is the funniest 2 minutes you’ll spend today

John Plunkett. Updated February 5th, 2022

It’s been a bit of a week for Nadine Dorries and car crash TV interviews.

You might remember her Sky News encounter when it looked like she was rowing a boat, or her Channel 4 News interview which basically rendered satire obsolete.

Or perhaps you’re thinking of the one where she let her snarl loose on BBC News.

Now the so-called culture secretary has gone and done it again, this time with Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast and it might be the best (worst) of the lot.

It was a straightforward enough question – ‘Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24 hours?’ – but Dorries’ answer was anything but.

And the longer version is even better.

So bizarre we don’t know where to start. Fortunately these people did, our 15 favourite things people said about it on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2