Nadine Dorries’ bizarre BBC Breakfast interview is the funniest 2 minutes you’ll spend today

It’s been a bit of a week for Nadine Dorries and car crash TV interviews.

You might remember her Sky News encounter when it looked like she was rowing a boat, or her Channel 4 News interview which basically rendered satire obsolete.

Or perhaps you’re thinking of the one where she let her snarl loose on BBC News.

Now the so-called culture secretary has gone and done it again, this time with Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast and it might be the best (worst) of the lot.

It was a straightforward enough question – ‘Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24 hours?’ – but Dorries’ answer was anything but.

‘Why are you asking me that question?’ This is excruciating #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QuUouBbO4F — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2022

And the longer version is even better.

Charlie Stayt: Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24-hours? Nadine Dorries – Why are you asking me that question Charlie Stayt: I’d like to know Nadine Dorries: we’ve communicated Charlie Stayt: I’m really confused, is that a difficult question?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/InMqfHytjS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2022

So bizarre we don’t know where to start. Fortunately these people did, our 15 favourite things people said about it on Twitter.

The Nadine Dorries interview wasn’t a car crash.

It was more like a coach full of orphans smashing into a petrol station & then the petrol station erupting in a fireball causing one of the pumps to skyrocket in the air & plummet back down completely obliterating a petting zoo — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 5, 2022

Charlie Stayt is, as ever, quite brilliant here but this is one of those moments where you can’t help thinking that the guest deserves their own show. https://t.co/W5Dw7vwK32 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 5, 2022

Nad seemingly under impression she’s being interviewed under police caution https://t.co/RVNCcrLjLs — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) February 5, 2022

Having Nadine Dorries as your most vocal ally is not a good thing. It’s more damaging than any resignation pic.twitter.com/FcgeeuX6zJ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 5, 2022

Head shaking stuff from Dorries. You have to remind yourself that this woman is a cabinet minister. I repeat….. You have to remind yourself that this woman is a cabinet minister. — George Kaplan (@GeorgeK20411014) February 5, 2022

That interview was sooo embarrassing that I had to get out of bed and go and watch it downstairs because there’s a couch down there to watch it from behind. — Mark Griffin (@markgriffin62) February 5, 2022

