Nadine Dorries rendered satire obsolete with this baffling Channel 4 News interview

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 1st, 2022

Boris Johnson didn’t exactly clothe himself in glory on Monday, taking to his feet in parliament to apologise for the Partygate fiasco.

via Gfycat

Sue Gray’s update made specific mention of ‘failures of leadership’, and Johnson’s brief apology and protracted party political broadcast went down badly in and out of the House.

As well as attacks from the opposition benches, which you would expect, Johnson faced not so friendly fire from his own side of the House, most notably Theresa May, who said this –

As ever, Johnson’s twin cheerleaders, Michael Fabricant and Nadine Dorries, stepped up to defend him, with Fabricant becoming positively effervescent about the PM’s private address to Tory MPs.

If anything, Dorries went further, with a series of belligerent interviews, including one with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Strap yourself in. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

It might be time for Johnson to pack a suitcase – and not with wine.

Both the manner and content of the interview came in for some serious scrutiny on Twitter, and these responses stood out.

Comedian and actor Rosie Holt spotted another downside to the clip, beyond knowing that Nadine Dorries is one of the people running the country.

Won’t somebody think of the satirists.

