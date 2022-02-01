News

Nadine Dorries let her snarl loose on BBC and the memes were quite special – 19+ of the best

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

Nadine Dorries spent Monday evening defending the prime minister from accusations of wrongdoing, with scant regard for facts.

She told Channel 4 that Boris Johnson tells the truth, although she didn’t say how often. During her Sky News interview, she refused to accept that quotes from the Sue Gray report came from the report. She also came out with an absolute beaut in her BBC interview.

“Is that your assessment, that the people who are criticising the prime minister this afternoon are people who’ve never liked him?”

“So, the people who are criticising him …are the people were criticising him before he was elected leader of the party, who were criticising him as he was elected prime minister of the party, and has [sic] been criticising him ever since. So the answer to your question is yes.”

Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov paraphrased.

Her odd take wasn’t the most effective defence.

The image also really grabbed people’s attention.

Pretty soon, it had become a meme.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2