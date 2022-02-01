Nadine Dorries let her snarl loose on BBC and the memes were quite special – 19+ of the best

News

Nadine Dorries spent Monday evening defending the prime minister from accusations of wrongdoing, with scant regard for facts.

She told Channel 4 that Boris Johnson tells the truth, although she didn’t say how often. During her Sky News interview, she refused to accept that quotes from the Sue Gray report came from the report. She also came out with an absolute beaut in her BBC interview.

PM Boris Johnson has "given his apology," and "we'll wait to see" what the Met Police's findings are, says Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries "He's going to implement the recommendations [of the Sue Gray report]… because that is leadership"https://t.co/2LcMpn0V61 pic.twitter.com/TzT9Wx4V9x — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 31, 2022

“Is that your assessment, that the people who are criticising the prime minister this afternoon are people who’ve never liked him?” “So, the people who are criticising him …are the people were criticising him before he was elected leader of the party, who were criticising him as he was elected prime minister of the party, and has [sic] been criticising him ever since. So the answer to your question is yes.”

Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov paraphrased.

Nadine Dorries tells The BBC that the people who are criticising Boris Johnson are only doing so because they’ve never liked him. pic.twitter.com/msqnYo0KxP — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 31, 2022

Her odd take wasn’t the most effective defence.

And why have they never liked him? Come on @NadineDorries, nearly there, you can do this. https://t.co/bYiCwrOfjm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries is defending Boris Johnson with the vim and vigour of a woman who knows any other Prime Minister wouldn't have her within 200 miles of the Cabinet. https://t.co/ob1F21ByVP — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) January 31, 2022

What’s more likely?

1. People say Johnson is a liar because they don’t like him, or

2. People don’t like him because he’s a liar. https://t.co/o5qyXFGBQV — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) January 31, 2022

The image also really grabbed people’s attention.

This is a fantastic photo. It shows her true colours. That is a proper snarl.

It would be a shame if it were to be retweeted.@NadineDorries looks so good here. Lol. pic.twitter.com/A02BgjnCxk — Steve Friswell (@stevefriswell) January 31, 2022

Pretty soon, it had become a meme.

1.

same but different pic.twitter.com/P0QDavmqKy — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 31, 2022

2.

“You know what I always say, times are hard and friends are few, so ta-ra to fucking you!" pic.twitter.com/uJhQuPmPJK — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 31, 2022

3.

When you said you’d be home in time for tea from the pub and the wife storms in an embarrasses you in front of your mates. #NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/fgYk6asnBt — Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) January 31, 2022

4.

ON WHAT CHARGE? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?? pic.twitter.com/7a7vcygsaW — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 31, 2022

5.

Like a Mum furiously defending her son who has just punched another kid in the face. pic.twitter.com/P8Dce3QamR — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 31, 2022

6.

"Are you from the BBC? Feck off or I'll feckin' cut yer," said Nadine Dorries as she joined the congregation for Songs Of Praise. https://t.co/ZXWpL7bZFX — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) January 31, 2022

7.

When the checkout operator says you can't use the ten items lane because you've got eleven but one of them was on buy one, get one free pic.twitter.com/1U92mUUis0 — Andy G (@BornAgainBantam) January 31, 2022

8.

Nadine Dorries reacts to the #SueGrayReport as intelligently and rationally as we’ve come to expect pic.twitter.com/avAVONP0th — Mockeree (@mockeree) January 31, 2022

9.