It looks like Nadine Dorries is rowing a boat during her car crash Sky News interview and it’s just fabulous

News

There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in so-called culture secretary Nadine Dorries’s interview with Sky News defending Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report.

It really is the most astonishing performance and 100% worth watching in full (and wasn’t even the only car crash interview she gave last night).

And there was no shortage of totally on-point responses …

Nadine Dorries just claimed, on Sky New (whilst swaying like a common drunk) that what Sam Coates quoted DIRECTLY from Sue Gray’s report, is “pure conjecture”. Christ on a bike. This is just embarrassing. She needs to lay off the gin — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 31, 2022

Nadine Dorries will be a complete nobody once Johnson goes. This isn't loyalty, it's self-preservation https://t.co/WdNlHoxpoQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2022

One of the many difficulties facing Boris Johnson is that the only people left to defend him are clear, demonstrable idiots. Nadine Dorries on Sky News right now is just not helping at all. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 31, 2022

What’s so extraordinary about her is she speaks as if everyone else in the room is the idiot. https://t.co/RlRNMuo6Kw — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 31, 2022

But the best, surely the very best, came from Hannah Jane Parkinson – @ladahaja on Twitter – which, once seen, can never be unseen.

is she… is she rowing a boat pic.twitter.com/QAWCiOwz6X — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 31, 2022

Nailed it.

A Subbuteo player in a high wind. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) January 31, 2022

Without a paddle. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 31, 2022

Ooh… there are a lot of tell signs there… #ontheropes https://t.co/4mZRYhjq7S — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) January 31, 2022

How did she get anywhere near public office let alone the fucking cabinet? pic.twitter.com/6w0sdSTlxB — James Serafinowicz (@flidby) January 31, 2022

To conclude …

READ MORE

Theresa May’s blistering takedown of Boris Johnson was simply brutal – 15 favourite responses

Source Twitter @ladyhaja @hewitson10