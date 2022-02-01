It looks like Nadine Dorries is rowing a boat during her car crash Sky News interview and it’s just fabulous
There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in so-called culture secretary Nadine Dorries’s interview with Sky News defending Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report.
It really is the most astonishing performance and 100% worth watching in full (and wasn’t even the only car crash interview she gave last night).
Good lord. pic.twitter.com/H8lLjJepsD
— Brendan May (@bmay) January 31, 2022
And there was no shortage of totally on-point responses …
Nadine Dorries just claimed, on Sky New (whilst swaying like a common drunk) that what Sam Coates quoted DIRECTLY from Sue Gray’s report, is “pure conjecture”.
Christ on a bike. This is just embarrassing.
She needs to lay off the gin
— Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 31, 2022
Nadine Dorries will be a complete nobody once Johnson goes. This isn't loyalty, it's self-preservation https://t.co/WdNlHoxpoQ
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2022
One of the many difficulties facing Boris Johnson is that the only people left to defend him are clear, demonstrable idiots. Nadine Dorries on Sky News right now is just not helping at all.
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 31, 2022
What’s so extraordinary about her is she speaks as if everyone else in the room is the idiot. https://t.co/RlRNMuo6Kw
— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 31, 2022
But the best, surely the very best, came from Hannah Jane Parkinson – @ladahaja on Twitter – which, once seen, can never be unseen.
is she… is she rowing a boat pic.twitter.com/QAWCiOwz6X
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 31, 2022
Nailed it.
A Subbuteo player in a high wind.
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) January 31, 2022
Without a paddle.
— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 31, 2022
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 31, 2022
Ooh… there are a lot of tell signs there… #ontheropes https://t.co/4mZRYhjq7S
— Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) January 31, 2022
How did she get anywhere near public office let alone the fucking cabinet? pic.twitter.com/6w0sdSTlxB
— James Serafinowicz (@flidby) January 31, 2022
To conclude …
Nadir Dorries https://t.co/Ba2pUPj5yA
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 31, 2022
