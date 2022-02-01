News

It looks like Nadine Dorries is rowing a boat during her car crash Sky News interview and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated February 1st, 2022

There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments in so-called culture secretary Nadine Dorries’s interview with Sky News defending Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report.

It really is the most astonishing performance and 100% worth watching in full (and wasn’t even the only car crash interview she gave last night).

And there was no shortage of totally on-point responses …

But the best, surely the very best, came from Hannah Jane Parkinson – @ladahaja on Twitter – which, once seen, can never be unseen.

Nailed it.

To conclude …

