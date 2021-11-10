News

An MP claiming to need a second job to afford childcare got exactly the sympathy you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2021

As the Owen Paterson and Geoffrey Cox cases fuel the row over whether MPs should have second jobs, the Financial Times’ Sebastian Payne posted a Twitter thread of snippets from his article on the issue. It contained this nugget.

The sympathy didn’t exactly flow freely.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Historian Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley was one of several people posting an obvious next step for the unnamed politician.

That comes under the heading of ‘Doing your first job.’

