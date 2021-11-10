News

Tory MP Geoffrey Cox’s Caribbean cash cow ramps up the second job row

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2021

Since the blatant attempt to dismiss Owen Paterson’s lobbying punishment under a blanket of procedural review angered half of parliament and most of the voters, a debate has broken out over whether MP’s should have second jobs.

All eyes have turned on the Register of Members’ Financial Interests where MPs declare things that bring them earnings of any sort and which might represent a conflict of interest in House business.

The MP for Torridge and West Devon, former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox had a very interesting entry, and the details raised eyebrows – and questions.

The Chair of the Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds, felt it needed proper scrutiny.

So did Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In conclusion –

READ MORE

Owen Paterson is leaving the ‘cruel world of politics’ – 17 votes of no confidence

Source Jim Waterson Image Screengrab, larsen9236 on Unsplash