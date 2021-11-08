Ian Hislop pulled not a single punch to explain the Owen Paterson fiasco

News

On last week’s episode of Have I Got News For You, Private Eye editor Ian Hislop explained the Owen Paterson standards row in a little over a minute, as only he could.

..Government tried to cover up Owen Patersons bribes ..It failed#HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/rYNpBKXzEE — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 5, 2021

Not a single punch was pulled. Tweeters appreciated his candour.

Why can't we have Ian Hislop interview Boris Johnson?

I would pay to see that.

Obviously the fridge would muffle Johnson, but I'd still pay to see it. https://t.co/1LECtvg3Mi — ziggy (@Karenlovecheese) November 6, 2021

essential one-minute Owen Paterson explainer from Ian Hisloppic.twitter.com/WlwIuv9L23 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 6, 2021

Who needs the news when Ian Hislop tells the story better https://t.co/M92TwqGdf0 — wandering rox (@wandering_rox) November 6, 2021

Ian Hislop near monologue about #TorySleaze, with no joke, near silence from the audience was something to behold.#HIGNFY — Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #BloodyMigrant (@jacquep) November 5, 2021

Last night’s #HIGNFY made me reminisce about the good old days – you know, when they had to say ‘allegedly’ about MP sleaze and corruption. — Jacque S (@arminthedoor) November 6, 2021

You can watch the full episode here, if you want to.

It wasn’t the first time the PM had landed in Ian Hislop’s firing line, but it’s always worth rewatching this one in particular, because Johnson was there to feel the full force.

READ MORE

Ian Hislop’s glorious takedown of Priti Patel went viral all over again and you can’t watch it enough

Source UK is with EU Image Screengrab