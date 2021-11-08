News

Ian Hislop pulled not a single punch to explain the Owen Paterson fiasco

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2021

On last week’s episode of Have I Got News For You, Private Eye editor Ian Hislop explained the Owen Paterson standards row in a little over a minute, as only he could.

Not a single punch was pulled. Tweeters appreciated his candour.

You can watch the full episode here, if you want to.

It wasn’t the first time the PM had landed in Ian Hislop’s firing line, but it’s always worth rewatching this one in particular, because Johnson was there to feel the full force.

Source UK is with EU Image Screengrab