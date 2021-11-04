News

Tory MPs vote to overhaul the standards that saw Owen Paterson found guilty of lobbying

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2021

After Tory MP Owen Paterson was found guilty by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards of ‘egregious’ breaches of rules regarding paid lobbying, it was recommended that he face one month’s suspension from parliament.

Following a vote to overhaul the standards system, via an amendment tabled by Andrea Leadsom, the MP’s suspension is at least postponed, but in all likelihood cancelled.

Despite a three-line whip, 13 Tory MPs voted against the Leadsom Amendment, with at least one losing their government job as a direct consequence.

Perhaps it should all be reviewed by Whitehall sleaze watchdog Ewen Fergusson, who *checks notes* is an old Bullingdon Club friend of Boris Johnson.

The outrage – though not shock – was widespread.

