Tory MPs vote to overhaul the standards that saw Owen Paterson found guilty of lobbying

After Tory MP Owen Paterson was found guilty by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards of ‘egregious’ breaches of rules regarding paid lobbying, it was recommended that he face one month’s suspension from parliament.

Following a vote to overhaul the standards system, via an amendment tabled by Andrea Leadsom, the MP’s suspension is at least postponed, but in all likelihood cancelled.

BREAKING: MPs back plans to tear up Commons disciplinary system – blocking suspension of Tory former minister Owen Paterson – by 250 votes to 232, majority 18. Furious Labour MPs shout: "Shameful. Totally corrupt! What have you done to this place?"https://t.co/8lCZxPLWoN — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 3, 2021

Despite a three-line whip, 13 Tory MPs voted against the Leadsom Amendment, with at least one losing their government job as a direct consequence.

Perhaps it should all be reviewed by Whitehall sleaze watchdog Ewen Fergusson, who *checks notes* is an old Bullingdon Club friend of Boris Johnson.

Today the Tories voted to give a green light to corruption. Labour will not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee. The Prime Minister, Conservative Ministers and MPs have brought shame on our democracy. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 3, 2021

Corruption. There is no other word for it. https://t.co/DGrBsRtU2o — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 3, 2021

The outrage – though not shock – was widespread.

1.

Last week media discussion was about ‘why the public disparage MPs when most of them are honest and hardworking like David Amess?’ Today’s amendment from MPs proposing to let their colleague off for ‘egregious’ paid lobbying is EXACTLY why the public has a low opinion of MPs — Hannah White (@DrHannahWhite) November 3, 2021

2.

The Tories just voted to get rid of the brown envelopes but keep the money in them. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 3, 2021

3.

‘If you don’t like the decision, just sack the umpire & get in a friendly one’ is a lousy, lousy way to run a country. — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) November 3, 2021

4.

Ashamed and disgusted. It's after the event but any Tory voter out there feel free to tell your MP how you feel…. https://t.co/v9QRo3SiPH — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) November 3, 2021

5.

FUN FACT

The Tory Anti-Corruption champion, Jon Penrose MP, voted in favour of letting Owen Patterson get away with corruption. #ToryCorruption — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 3, 2021

6.

If the Tories can change THESE rules so easily why didn’t they just change the rules that meant Sol Campbell’s goal against Portugal in 2004 didn’t count? — Sooz "52 Days Til Xmas" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 3, 2021

7.

The new Tory committee dealing with corrupt Tory MPs pic.twitter.com/oj99Xk10Lu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 3, 2021

8.

Tory MPs voting to get rid of the standards committee in Parliament makes sense given they prefer to not have any — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 3, 2021

9.

I wouldn't mind, but Owen Paterson's 'punishment' was a month off work. It's not like he had to hand the money back or anything. Today's vote is like getting a fine for a book you've not returned & convincing your mates to burn down the library to avoid paying it. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 3, 2021

10.

Conservatives: 'Tough on crime, tougher on people who try to stop them doing crime.' — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 3, 2021

11.