Simply 9 outrageously entitled ‘friends’ to have you bellowing into next week

We’ve already featured entitled brides on these pages, and entitled parents, and entitled ‘customers’ trying to get something on the cheap or for free.

Now it’s time to highlight 9 outrageously entitled ‘friends’ to have you bellowing into next week.

1. ‘Asked a “friend” for a coffee when visiting the city he’s living in a while back and was amazed by his response’

(via)

2 ‘“Good Friend” Wants Free Custom Sneakers’



(via)

3. ‘You know that one “friend” that only messages you when they need something … This is her’

(via)

4. ‘Friend is upset I won’t let him use my new car to get laid’



(via)

5. ‘My old friend blocked me for not giving him my Air-Pods’

(via)

6. ‘An “old friend” wants me to drive 10 hours round trip, and take 2 days off work, to do him a favor. Offers barely enough to cover gas’



(via)

7. ‘Wife’s Choosing Beggar Friend Begging for Clothes for Vegas Bachelorette Party Even Though They’re Not The Same Size’

(via)

8. An old friend of mine who I had not talked to in years texted me about needing someone to create a website for him, I recommended one of my friends and at first my friend said that he was busy and won’t be able to do it, but eventually he agreed. these are the “translated” texts after they met’

(via)

9. ‘Old friend messaged me about my gaming pc (I build them for fun and sell them for small profits as a hobby)’

(via)

Source Reddit r/choosingbeggars H/T Buzzfeed