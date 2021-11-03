Bad day? Could be worse, you could work for one of these 13 outrageous bosses

Pics

The subReddit ‘anti-work’ is a place where people share the unreasonably and frequently outrageous behaviour of their managers.

And these 13 pictures are surely some of the worse. Bad day? It could be worse, you could work here …

1. ‘Eat and get laid off. Snitches get $20’



(via)

2. ‘Why do not we have freedom?’

(via)

3. ‘Like I almost understand, but no this is shitty’



(via)

4. ‘Just incredible’

(via)

5. ‘Capitalist America for you’

(via)

6. ‘Breaking the bank’

(via)

7. ‘I work for a multibillion dollar corporation. which of us is actually stealing time?’

(via)

8. ‘Is this a sick joke?’

(via)

9. ‘My job threatened to withhold my paycheck to ensure no one left early; I responded accordingly’

(via)

10. ‘FFS how should I respond to this …’

(via)

11. ‘I’d love to do this’

(via)

12. ‘Recent “Sweat Pledge” my wife was asked to sign before employment’

(via)

13. ‘Third week at a new job. Today I found out that my contract is apparently 8:50am till 5:30pm, I wonder if I should start logging off at 5:20pm so I am ‘ready to leave the building’ by 5:30pm’

(via)

READ MORE

‘What’s the fastest you’ve seen a new co-worker get fired?’ – 21 jaw-dropping dismissals

Source Reddit r/antiwork H/T Buzzfeed