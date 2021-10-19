This glorious shutdown of Nigel Farage on Irish TV is a supremely satisfying watch

Politics

There have been plenty of fabulous moments when Nigel Farage has been brutally owned on TV and radio – remember that LBC phone-in call? – and this is up there with the best.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader was appearing on Irish TV channel RTE One where he was keen on bigging up Irish nationalism and the possibility of Ireland doing their very own form of Brexit.

And if you thought the look on presenter Claire Byrne’s face while he was doing this suggested she had something up her sleeve, you’d be absolutely right.

She thought it would be an apt time to bring up Farage’s comments that he made in a recent Cameo video about the IRA and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Nigel Farage spoke to Claire about Irish nationalism and independence.#CBLive pic.twitter.com/8Jv0M9se9y — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) October 18, 2021

Claire Byrne 1, Nigel Farage 0.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

This is TV Gold.

RIP Nigel Farage at the hands of Claire Byrne 💀#cblive pic.twitter.com/gT3lWVzUZK — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 18, 2021

Claire Byrne puts Nigel Farage back in his box pic.twitter.com/bXiUukjJEV — Eoghan Doherty (@dohertyeoghan) October 18, 2021

She’s so good at this. Makes you wonder why so many British presenters failed to show him up for what he is. Maybe they just didn’t want to. https://t.co/wZ3buBZLmY — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 19, 2021

Claire Byrne telling Nigel Farage he hasn’t a clue makes my year let alone my say #cblive — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) October 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/BrianReade/status/1450378441203855361?s=20

It’s the €87 for doing the video dig that gets me 😂 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 18, 2021

Nigel Farage called out on RTÉ for being clueless .

Why couldn't more of the UK's media have treated him similarly over the last 15 years? https://t.co/dXFazzz2yI — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺💙 (@SloughForEU) October 19, 2021

Nigel Farage. Exposed for what he is. A gobby, chancer fool. https://t.co/w2ZX3NzXrE — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 19, 2021

It's so embarrassing that England was ever seduced by this slippery simple-minded conspiracy theorist. He's such a turgid little ashtray. https://t.co/Pk0ptVDe3n — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 19, 2021

And it turns out it’s not the first time Farage has been schooled by Byrne. Remember this?

Nigel Farage: Ultimately, Ireland will leave the EU too.@Nigel_Farage tells #cblive that he cares about what happens in Ireland in the context of #BREXIT pic.twitter.com/49ntMCIQJk — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) January 28, 2019

Claire Byrne 2, Nigel Farage 0.

More of this sort of thing, please!

